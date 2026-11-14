Boxing Tonight (11/14/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight

Boxing returns in full force on Saturday night with a bit of something for everyone.

For the second time in as many weeks, Zuffa Boxing kicks off the action. After headlining a nine-fight card in London, the company travels East to Saudi Arabia, with WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames making his promotional debut.

Adames makes his debut against Gerome Warburton in the Zuffa Boxing 13 main event in a 10-round non-title bout. The Dominican is coming off his third successful title defense, a convincing 12-round decision win over Austin 'Ammo' Williams.

Carlos Adames lands a right hand on Terrell Gausha. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The 31-year-old Warburton enters the fight with an 18-2-2 record and is riding a three-fight win streak. Warburton's last two wins were both against Staffordian veteran Nathan Heaney.

Coming off an electric debut win over Floyd Diaz, Andres Teran makes his second Zuffa Boxing appearance in the co-main event against Jason Moloney. The Mexican-American Teran has now strung together 11 consecutive wins, including five straight knockouts, leading into a featured clash against Australia's Moloney.

While Zuffa Boxing takes center stage during the day, Matchroom Boxing runs the evening window. Super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco looks to collect another victory in his third consecutive main event against No. 4-ranked WBA contender Darius Fulghum.

Diego Pacheco defeats Steven Nelson | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

A top-five-ranked contender in three of the four major sanctioning bodies, Pacheco seeks his second consecutive knockout after stopping Immanuwel Aleem in July.

Fulghum enters the biggest fight of his career, 1-1-1 in his last three outings. However, the Texan is fresh off a dominant performance against Yoanki Urrutia in his most recent fight.

The Pacheco vs. Fulghum co-main event features the lone world title fight of the weekend between WBO flyweight champion Anthony Olascuaga and challenger Yuberjen Martinez. Olascuaga, 12-1, has held the title since mid-2024, but now faces one of the biggest threats to his reign in Martinez, a former Olympic silver medalist.

Martinez is already 35 years old and just 7-0, but has been viewed as a potential champion for his entire pro career.

The Matchroom Boxing undercard features a handful of other notable names, including David Adeleye, Pacheco's younger brother, Federico Pacheco Jr., and Shakur Steveson's cousin, Zaquin Moses.

Ambitious boxing fans can also find 23-year-old French super welterweight prospect Bakary Samake looking to rebound from his first career loss against recent title challenger Uisma Lima on Fight Nation pay-per-view. Samake's father and trainer, Issa, is promoting the event via Samake Promotion.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight.

Carlos Adames vs Gerome Warburton - Zuffa Boxing 13

Carlos Adames vs. Gerome Warburton (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Jason Moloney vs. Andres Teran (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Bruno Surace vs. Kamil Bednarek (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Jakhongir Zokirov vs. Brandon Colantonio (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Radzhab Butaev vs. Alexander Castro (10 rounds, middleweight)

Ivan Ortiz vs. Dariial Kuchmenov (8 rounds, lightweight)

Tullo Boymatov vs. Moro Kanla (8 rounds, light heavyweight)

Time: 11 a.m. EST (main event ringwalks approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: Paramount+

Location: The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Bakary Samake vs Uisma Lima

Bakary Samake vs. Uisma Lima (10 rounds, super welterweight)

Hasna Tebsi vs. Sacha Morice (10 rounds, women's featherweight)

Mustapha Zaouche vs. Mbemba Miesi (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Axel Yoka vs. Pedro Cuca (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Henry Lontchedji vs. James Londiniere (6 rounds, welterweight)

Kpassagnon Boli vs. Tamaz Berikashvili (6 rounds, middleweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalks approximately 4 p.m. EST)

Watch: Fight Nation PPV

Location: Palais de Sports Marcel Cerdan in Levallois-Perret, Hauts-de Seine, France

France is ready for championship boxing! 🇫🇷



Bakary Samake 🇫🇷 faces Uisma Lima 🇦🇴 for the WBC Silver Super Welterweight Title!



📍 Levallois-Perret, France

📅 November 14 | 📺 RMC Sport 2#SamakeLima #WBCSilver pic.twitter.com/fsvVoooIyt — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 9, 2026

Diego Pacheco vs Darius Fulghum

Diego Pacheco vs. Darius Fulghum (12 rounds, super middleweight)

(C) Anthony Olascuaga vs. Yuberjen Martinez (12 rounds, for the WBO flyweight title)

Charlie Sheehy vs. Gabe Flores (10 rounds, lightweight)

David Adeleye vs. Alexander Flores (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Zaquin Moses vs. Manuel Valentine Lerma (8 rounds, super featherweight)

Frank Espinoza vs. Abisai Torres Diaz (6 rounds, middleweight)

Nishant Dev vs. Sona Akale (8 rounds, super welterweight)

Federico Pacheco Jr. vs. Jack May (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalks approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States