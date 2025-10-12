Boxing Fans Are All Talking About Terence Crawford After Jaron Ennis Destroys Uisma Lima
Fans are making a Terence Crawford claim following Jaron Ennis' dominant win against Uisma Lima. 'Boots' started his super welterweight journey with a first-round destruction of Lima on October 11.
He came out guns blazing and put Lima away, ending all speculation about how his power and skills would translate to the 154 pound division. 'Boots' had two knockdowns before the referee stopped the contest and the division is now on notice as the undefeated former unified welterweight champion looks like a man on a mission.
Ennis is now 35-0-0 with 31 knockout wins under his belt and his recent performance has fans talking, and they are all saying the same thing.
Fans make Terence Crawford claim about Jaron Ennis
Many fans believe 'Boots' Ennis is the toughest fight out there for 'Bud' Crawford. Some are even backing Ennis to be the first man to beat Crawford.
@ogdaddychill wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Crawford vs Boots 👢 make it happen"
One fan reckons it's a high risk, low reward fight for Crawford, as @D_RozSzn wrote, "All risk little reward for Bud lmao we good."
@Mookie_Bets thinks Crawford is the only fighter out there who can beat Crawford, saying "Bud is the only guy I’m picking to beat Ennis if you asked me to put my life on it. He’s the only one."
One fan called for 'Boots' against Crawford at middleweight, writing, "Boots VS Bud at 160 IS THE NEXT BEST FIGHT."
@Prentince_, however, is skeptical of Lima's credentials, claiming, "I think dude he fought called off at work tonight to fight Boots."
@PaperRote60 is on the same page, writing, "No shade but that’s a guy you fight when your 6-0 lol smh. He needs to clean out the division then we can call for a Crawford fight."
@HeroezOW, though, has seen enough and is backing 'Boots' to bring the same fate to Vergil Ortiz Jr., "Boots STOPS Vergil Ortiz jr."
@coachmyfresh thinks Ennis is avoiding Crawford: "He saying everybody name but Crawford."
@BeingAshwin was impressed, claiming, "Boots beat the laces off of Lima."
One fan thinks the referee didn't give Lima enough of a chance, claiming: "Seems idk like the ref didn't even give the other fighter a chance... was there a knockdown before or something?"
'Boots' Ennis expects Vergil Ortiz Jr. to be next for him. He also named Xander Zayas, Jermell Charlo, Sebastian Fundora, and Barkham Murtazaliev on his hit list.
