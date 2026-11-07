Boxing Tonight (11/7/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight

A full day of boxing lays ahead for fans on Saturday night.

One week after the Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli card took the spotlight in Riyadh, fans get more action around the globe this week. Three major fight cards headline Saturday night, with Most Valuable Promotions returning to top off the weekend on Sunday.

Queensberry Boxing and Zuffa Boxing kick off the day in England, hosting events in Manchester and London, respectively. Dana White's promotion kicks off the day at the Copper Box Arena with a nine-fight card headlined by cruiserweights Chris Billam-Smith and Cheavon Clarke.

Chris Billam-Smith | IMAGO / PA Images\

Both fighters return for their second Zuffa Boxing appearance after competing on the same card five months ago in Dorset. Billam-Smith dominated Ryan Rozicki in the main event, while Clarke rallied to stop Jack Massey in the seventh round on the undercard.

The Zuffa Boxing 12 main event is a rematch of the 2016 English National Championship Final, which Clarke won by three-round unanimous decision.

Former WBO middleweight champion Denzel Bentley makes his promotional debut in the Zuffa Boxing 12 co-main event against Shane Mosley Jr. Bentley enters the fight riding a four-fight win streak after losing the British 160-pound title to Nathan Heaney in 2023.

Roughly two hours away from the Copper Box Arena, Frank Warren promotes one of his biggest events of the year at the AO Arena. Saturday night's Queensberry Boxing event ends with a WBC light heavyweight title fight rematch between Joshua Buatsi and Willy Hutchinson.

Joshua Buatsi was victorious in his first meeting with Willy Hutchinson at Wembley Stadium in 2024 👀



The pair run it back this Saturday on DAZN, but this time the WBC light heavyweight title will be at stake 👑 pic.twitter.com/OEiqDF329W — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 6, 2026

Buatsi initially won the WBO interim light heavyweight title with a split-decision win over Hutchinson on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois in late 2024. He went on to lose the title to Callum Smith in his next fight, but the rematch will once again be for the vacant title left behind by David Benavidez.

Longtime British super lightweight titleholder Jack Rafferty stakes his undefeated record in the co-main event against Hovhannes Martirosyan for the vacant IBO welterweight belt. Rafferty comes off a big win over former world title challenger Ekow Essuman.

The lone high-level domestic boxing event on Saturday night goes down in Albuquerque, where Salita Promotions features the WBA interim flyweight title fight between Abraham Perez and Yankiel Rivera. Undefeated top-10 light heavyweight contender Atif Oberlton faces divisional veteran Deon Nicholson in the co-main event.

Succeeding a full Saturday, Most Valuable Promotions returns in Arlington on Sunday night. Former undisputed women's super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner headlines MVPW 07 in her pursuit of conquering another division, challenging IBF lightweight titleholder Elif Nur Turhan. Turkey's Turhan has two title defenses under her belt, last defeating Gabriela Tellez in June.

Four more title fights populate the undercard, including attempted title defenses from MVP champions Skye Nicolson, Irma Garcia and Nataly Delgado. Somalian star Ramla Ali receives her second world title shot against Mikiah Kreps in the co-main event, while recently signed Shera Mae Patricio gets her first opportunity to claim gold against Brittany Sims to open the main card.

Two punchers collide 🫨



Elif Nur Turhan looks to defend her IBF lightweight title against Alycia Baumgardner this Sunday in Arlington, Texas 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yHAYHeRa0u — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 5, 2026

With a wealth of title fights and big matchups to digest over the weekend, check out every boxing fight on Saturday and Sunday night below.

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson 2

Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson (12 rounds, for the interim WBC light heavyweight title)

Jack Rafferty vs. Hovhannes Martirosyan (12 rounds, for the vacant IBO welterweight title)

Brad Rea vs. Ezra Tayler (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Zak Miller vs. Gully Powar (12 rounds, featherweight)

Jack Turner vs. Andres Gregorio (8 rounds, featherweight)

Stephen Clarke vs. Harley Collison (8 rounds, middleweight)

John Joe Carrigan vs. Cheikh Diop (6 rounds, super welterweight)

Jakhovir Ummataliev vs. Atacayte Santana (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Billy Deniz vs. Joe O'Sullivan (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Tumi Phillips vs. Angelo Dragone (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Ryan Macmillan vs. Grant Dennis (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Alex Arthur Jr. vs. Jose Aguirre (6 rounds, super middleweight)

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. GMT

Watch: DAZN

Location: AO Arena in Manchester, England

Chris Billam-Smith vs Cheavon Clarke (Zuffa Boxing 12)

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Cheavon Clarke (10 rounds, cruiserweight)

Denzel Bentley vs. Shane Mosley Jr. (10 rounds, middleweight)

Da'Mazion VanHouter vs. Ivan Balaz (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Sam Hickey vs. Troy Coleman (8 rounds, middleweight)

Kayla Allen vs. Julia Igel (6 rounds, women's super lightweight)

Lucas Roehrig vs. Connal McDonald (8 rounds, cruiserweight)

Zach Parker vs. Umar Dzambekov (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Vinnie Kemp vs. Liam McElhinney (4 rounds, middleweight)

Masood Abdullah vs. Adan Palma (8 rounds, featherweight)

Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT

Watch: Paramount+

Location: Copper Box Arena in London, England

Abraham Perez vs Yankiel Rivera

Abraham R Perez vs. Yankiel Rivera (12 rounds, for the WBA interim flyweight title)

Atif Oberlton vs. Deon Nicholson (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Pryce Taylor vs. Tsotne Rogava (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Josh Torres vs. Jose Luis Sanchez (10 rounds, super welterweight)

Sardius Simmons vs. Cesar Navarro (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Jose Nieves vs. Bryan Santiago (6 rounds, super flyweight)

Quentin DeLeon vs. Austin Lewis (4 rounds, super flyweight)

Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Watch: DAZN

Location: Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States

Alycia Baumgardner vs Elif Nur Turhan (MVPW 07: Sunday)

Alycia Baumgardner vs. (C) Elif Nur Turhan (12 rounds, for the IBF women's lightweight title)

Ramla Ali vs. Mikiah Kreps (10 rounds, for the vacant WBO and IBF women's super bantamweight titles)

(C) Skye Nicolson vs. Miyo Yoshida (10 rounds, for the WBC super bantamweight title)

(C) Irma Garcia vs. (C) Nataly Delgado (10 rounds, for the WBA and IBF super flyweight titles)

Albina Moldazanova vs. Kirstie Bavington (4 rounds, women's super lightweight)

Brittany Sims vs. Shera Mae Patricio (10 rounds, for the vacant WBA regular women's bantamweight title)

Fernando Garcia vs. Alexander Castellano (6 rounds, featherweight)

Nat Dove vs. Nayeli Rodriguez (8 rounds, women's flyweight)

Javier Guerrero vs. Aiden Anderson (6 rounds, welterweight)

Jocelyn Camarillo vs. Nazarena Serra (6 rounds, women's strawweight)

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 on Sunday, Nov. 8 (prelims begin at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: ESPN (prelims on YouTube)

Location: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, United States

Alycia Baumgardner | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Enjoy the fights!