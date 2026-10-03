Boxing Tonight (10/3/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight

Without a major world title fight on the line, the boxing world shifts its attention to British light heavyweight star Ben Whittaker on Saturday night.

One fight after making his United States debut, Whittaker is set for another headlining opportunity. 'The Surgeon' takes on Australian southpaw Conor Wallace in his second main event.

Whittaker, 12-0-1, is a top-four light heavyweight contender in three of the four major sanctioning bodies. Wallace is the IBF and WBO's No. 2-ranked contender, making the winner very likely a title-contending frontrunner.

Whittaker and Wallace headline a nine-fight Matchroom Boxing card in Birmingham, England.

Ben Whittaker | IMAGO / PA Images

British junior middleweight champion Bilal Fawaz complements Whittaker and Wallace as the co-main event, defending his title against 26-year-old Northamptonshire native Eithan James. The 12-2 James has put together a three-fight win streak since his knockout loss to undefeated contender Constantin Ursu in March 2025.

Just as Whittaker and Wallace conclude business in the United Kingdom, Mexican boxing fans will tune in to their biggest fight of the night. Former three-time flyweight world title challenger Rene Calixto returns to the ring in a main event bout against rising prospect Jose Luis Russell Regalado.

Calixto, 24-2-1, is coming off a unanimous decision loss to IBF flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki in June. Calixto is just 1-2-1 in his last four outings, though all three of his hiccups in the ring have come in world title fights.

Russell 🆚 Calixto por el Campeonato NABO WBO peso Mosca este sábado en Hermosillo por #BoxTelevisa 👑🔥



El tijuanense José ‘Diamante’ Russell (19-1-0, 13KO’S) y el acapulqueño René ‘Indio’ Calixto (24-2-1, 10KO’S) disputan el Campeonato NABO @worldboxingorg peso Mosca este… pic.twitter.com/15YETma6fY — Bxstrs Promotions (@bxstrs) October 1, 2026

Russell, 19-1, capped off his three-fight win streak with a seventh-round TKO nod over Mario Salvador Gutierrez Gomes in April. The 24-year-old Tijuana native brings a 68 percent knockout rate to the table, much higher than Calixto's 42 percent rate.

The WBC women's international super flyweight belt is on the line in the Calixto-Russell co-main event between Fernanda Denisse Monge Amaro and Naylea Gil Sanabia. Amaro, 3-0, is heavily favored against the 11-5-3 Sanabia, who is just 1-5-2 in her last eight fights.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight.

Ben Whittaker vs Conor Wallace

Ben Whittaker vs. Conor Wallace (12 rounds, light heavyweight)

Bilal Fawaz vs. Eithan James (12 rounds, junior middleweight)

Sean Bruce vs. Hamza Uddin (12 rounds, flyweight)

Ibrahim Silaimaan vs. Sonny Hardy (10 rounds, super featherweight)

Klinton Baptiste vs. Aaron Bowen (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Adam Maca vs. Rogger Rivera (6 rounds, super featherweight)

Harley Burrows vs. Matias Ezequiel Herrera (6 rounds, middleweight)

Odel Kamara vs. Thodoris Ritzakis (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Paige Murney vs. Linzi Buczyknskyj (4 rounds, women's lightweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST / 7 p.m. BST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England

Jose Russell Regalado vs Rene Calixto

Jose Luis Russell Regalado vs. Rene Calixto (10 rounds, flyweight)

Fernanda Denisse Monge Amaro vs. Naylea Gil Sanabia (10 rounds, super flyweight)

Jesus Alexis Gonzalez Espinoza vs. Leon Emmanuel Torres Salazar (10 rounds, super lightweight)

Gustavo Aguilar Gomez vs. Oscar Eduardo Soto Quintana (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Sergio Alfonso Mendoza Cordova vs. TBA (10 rounds, flyweight)

David Alonso Sanchez Estralla vs. Gustavo Romero Garduno (8 rounds, junior flyweight)

Giovanni Martinez Morales vs. Ancel Jovany Arce Lopez (8 rounds, strawweight)

Aneth Jacqueline Obeso Zabalza vs. Itzel Enriquez Ruiz (8 rounds, women's featherweight)

Oscar Gabriel Cortez Arredondo vs. TBA (8 rounds, super featherweight)

Jandell Caballero vs. Jose Guadalupe Castro Marquez (6 rounds, featherweight)

Jose Luis Hernandez Lopez vs. TBA (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Angel Azael Montano vs. TBA (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Alondra Ayala vs. TBA (4 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST

Watch: Box Televisa

Location: Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico

BX-9 7: Apai Cook vs. Francis Waitai

Apai Cook vs. Francis Waitai (10 rounds, light heayweight)

John Ume vs. Hamza Perwaisy (10 rounds, welterweight)

Keanu Naden vs. Mike Letoi (6 rounds, cruiserweight

Muhanhaili Nuertai vs. Bilal Seidu (6 rounds, cruiserweight)

Duken Turkitoa-Williams vs. Kondup Samson Wailo (6 rounds, cruiserweight)

Joshua Francis vs. George Howden (6 rounds, cruiserweight)

Niwa Barlow vs. Phoenix Mamaia (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Sebastian Cilliers vs. Jeffrey Karaka (3 rounds, junior middleweight)

Anthony Lauagiagi vs. Feargus Gordon (3 rounds, middleweight)

Time: 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT (Saturday) / 6 p.m. NZST

Watch: New Zealand Combat Sports Network

Location: Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand