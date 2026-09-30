Dana White Confirms Whether He'll Attend Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Press Conference

Dana White has confirmed he will not attend the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua press conference in London on Wednesday.

Fury and Joshua are expected to appear at the event as they begin the build-up to their long-awaited heavyweight fight at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in December that has transformed into an unlikely world title fight as the WBA put their 'Super' title on the line.

The UFC and Zuffa Boxing chief had raised doubts over the fight last weekend amid a dispute with Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s long-standing promoter, even saying the fight itself might be in jeopardy due to his own inclusion.

Eddie Hearn after the WBC Interim World Flyweight bout at the BP Pulse Live on November 30, 2024. | IMAGO / PA Images

Hearn had questioned White’s involvement after the American was named as a promoter alongside The Ring, which is owned by Saudi Arabian powerbroker Turki Alalshikh. For months since the fight was signed, there has been continuous disagreement over where the fight should be held, which has been resolved. But Hearn now claims there are contractual issues regarding White's involvement as well.

Dana White on the Fury vs Joshua press conference

Netflix poured fuel on the fire after releasing a statement naming White as one of the event's promoters, going directly against Hearn and Joshua's wishes. At the latest UFC press conference, White confirmed whether he would attend.

“I would have been there if I didn't have The Contender Series." Dana White

Asked about the uncertainty surrounding his involvement, White dismissed the suggestion that there was any confusion.

“There's no confusion whatsoever,” he said. “If you look at everything from the network to the guy who's actually f---ing paying for it, and to me saying what I've said. I mean, I've been saying it now, feels like for f---ing years, but it's probably been weeks, but I've been saying the same thing."

Dana White | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

White also claimed that the dispute was driven by ego and argued that boxing had become increasingly centred on the UK.

"This isn't a hesitation; this is an ego thing; a total ego thing. Boxing has taken a hit in the United States. It's not as big as it was here 20 years ago. It has become a very British sport, and all the s--- you're hearing, and the crying, and the b----ing is all coming from the UK."

Fury and Joshua are due to meet at the 80,000-capacity Principality Stadium, with the venue's retractable roof making it a preferred option for the December fight. Wembley was reportedly less suitable because of its 11 pm curfew, which could have created difficulties for American broadcasters, as it is expected Fury and Joshua could walk out at 2 am BST to cater to the US audience

The fight has been more than a decade in the making and has repeatedly failed to materialize, but the long-awaited meeting is now set to take place in Cardiff.

Fury is the current favorite, although both men are no longer considered at the peak of the heavyweight division. Joshua has been knocked down six times across seven rounds in his two most recent fights against recognized opponents Daniel Dubois and Kristian Prenga.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Fury returned from retirement earlier this year and has recorded wins over Arslanbek Makhmudov and Mariusz Wach - in less convincing fashion than was perhaps expected, making this fight even harder to call

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua press conference

Time: 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. EST

Watch: The Ring YouTube

Date: Wednesday, September 30