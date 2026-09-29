Ben Whittaker’s Eyes Cruiserweight Move for Biggest Gamble of His Career

During Ben Whittaker's rise through the ranks at 175 pounds, he hasn't lacked for flash or flair, a showmanship that grabs attention.

However, his newest career path is potentially lucrative but dangerous. Whittaker stated that he's chosen the path of most resistance, wanting to battle elite cruiserweight David Benavidez at Wembley Stadium.

Granted, Whittaker appears to currently be focused on attempting to win a title at 175, but he sees the bigger money and prestige in tangling with Benavidez. Gaining 25 pounds in the ring to battle a pressure-based knockout artist is a high-risk, high-reward move.

Whittaker believes his defense and agility will allow him to glide in, unleash a flurry, and slide away without being severely damaged by Benavidez. At the same time, calling for a fight at the United Kingdom's largest stadium means going against a fighter with a bigger name and far more leverage, which seems audacious at best.

David Benavidez, the WBC world light heavyweight champion works out in front of a public audience at Vee Quiva Casino on March 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Power meets speed in Benavidez vs Whittaker

If Benavidez and Whittaker eventually fight each other, it will be a clash of styles that could become a Fight of the Year candidate. Benavidez, the naturally larger fighter, brings a forward-leaning, pressure-based style to the ring. He will attempt to cut off the ring, slowing Whittaker's ability to move and avoid punches.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, the 29-year-old Olympic silver medalist will use slick movement, even inside the pocket, to keep the fight at his pace, using counterpunching along the way. Speaking to BoxingScene, Whittaker said:

"Yeah, I'd say that's my bread and butter if I'm honest. A lot of people see me as tall and lanky, but I've fought that sort of style since I was seven years old. That is the style that I do like; of course it's relentless, of course it's intense, but it's kind of the style that I like.”

Can Whittaker's speed hold with the added weight?

Ben Whittaker is an absolute superstar & it's time to lock in for his journey to the top ✨🔥



GambleAware 18+ Please play responsibly#WhittakerWallace | Oct 3 | Live on DAZN | #DZBTUK #DAZNBTFR #DZBTCANADA ▪️ pic.twitter.com/xJjB1sjkc8 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 28, 2026

Interdivisional Housecleaning

While the Benavidez fight looks like it's further down the road, Whittaker will still be busy. With a couple of fights at 175 that could elevate his name, Whittaker understands he needs to take matters into his own hands at light heavyweight.

“Maybe so; I want to make sure I dominate at my weight first. Light-heavyweight is my weight. I did what I did at the amateurs at light-heavyweight. I've stayed at light-heavyweight as a pro. I want to do everything I possibly can here, and then I would like to move up. I think it'd be good to go through the weights.”

🗣️"AFTER THIS IT'S BURGER KING BABY!"🍔



Ben Whittaker is happy to pile on the pounds to face David Benavidez at cruiserweight in the future.#WhittakerWallace pic.twitter.com/EiGW6VpvR7 — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) September 29, 2026

The money would obviously be better against Benavidez, especially if Whittaker can make enough of a name for himself that Wembley becomes realistic. Yet a structured approach could work better, allowing him to build momentum and generate enough buzz to make the eventual call-out worth it.

Can Whittaker take care of 175 before making the quantum leap to cruiserweight?