Boxing Tonight (6/13/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday fights have arrived!

Starting in the United Kingdom, a Misfits Boxing card is headlined by an exhibition bout featuring former reality TV star Tommy Fury facing former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall.

In Florida, Most Valuable Promotions will present their fourth MVPW event, headlined by Oshae Jones vs Elia Carranza for the IBF women's junior middleweight title. Tiara Brown, Evelyn Bermudez and Jasmine Artiga will also defend their respective titles.

And the fight of the night takes place in Glendale, Arizona, as Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez takes on Jesse Antonio Vargas. Rodriguez is looking to add the WBA bantamweight belt and become a three-weight world champion.

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall (Misfits Boxing)

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall

Anthony Taylor vs Matty Floyd

Ibiza Final Boss vs Jordan McCann

Swarmz vs Biel

Adam Brooks vs Rahim Pardesi

Sheena Bathory vs Tina Snows

Khallas Karim vs Luke Nevin

Lil Bellsy vs The CrAsian

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN PPV

Location: AO Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom

Oshae Jones vs Elia Carranza (MVPW-04)

Oshae Jones vs Elia Carranza (10 rounds for Jones' IBF women's junior middleweight title)

Tiara Brown vs Hannah Rapp (10 rounds for Brown's WBC women's featherweight title)

Evelyn Bermudez vs Estefany Alegria (10 rounds for Bermudez's WBO, IBF and WBA women's junior flyweight titles)

Jasmine Artiga vs Nataly Delgado (10 rounds for Artiga's WBA women's junior bantamweight title)

Gabriela Tellez vs Calista Silgado (10 rounds, women's lightweight)

Brittany Sims vs Naomy Cardenas (8 rounds, women's bantamweight)

LeAnna Cruz vs Rubi Gutierrez (8 rounds, women's junior bantamweight)

Jully De Oliveria vs Monica Ann Medina (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Jordan Orozco Hernandez vs Fernando Diaz (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Time: 4:45 p.m EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11:15 p.m. EST)

Watch: ESPN+ (US), Sky Sports Action (UK)

Location: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, United States

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs Antonio Vargas (12 rounds for Vargas' WBA bantamweight title)

Elif Nur Turhan vs Gabriela Tellez (10 rounds for Turhan's IBF women's lightweight title)

Arturo Cardenas vs Jordan Martinez (10 rounds junior featherweight)

Adrian Rodriguez vs Elias Montoya Terraza (10 rounds, lightweight)

Ronny Alvarez vs Filip Stankovic (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Trini Ochoa vs Cristian Perez (8 rounds, junior welterweight)

Hector Beltran vs Shaquile Felicia (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Xechal Xavier Esquivel vs. Rayshawn Taylor, 6 rounds, featherweights

Time: 7 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 9:35 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, United States

💥 BAM 💥



Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez challenges to become a three-weight world champion against Antonio Vargas tomorrow night on DAZN 👑 pic.twitter.com/H52s8S4S6A — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) June 13, 2026

Enjoy the fights!