Boxing Tonight (6/20/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday has arrived, and with it, a couple of strong cards in the United Kingdom and United States.

Starting off in the UK, Ryan Garner will face Michael Magnesi for the vacant WBC interim world super featherweight title at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

Garner last stepped into the ring in March, defeating Cristian Bielma with a third-round KO in Dublin. The fight extended his undefeated record to 19, with 10 of those wins coming by KO. Magenisi, meanwhile, last entered the ring in February, defeating Marcos Martinez in an eight-round decision. Magnesi's record currently stands at 26-2, with 13 wins coming via KO.

Ryan Garner vs Archie Sharp | IMAGO / PA Images

In Oceanside, California, Oscar Collazo will take on challenger Neider Valdez, who's looking to take away Collazo's WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine titles.

Collazo last fought in March, defeating Jesus Haro via sixth-round TKO, with Haro retiring in his corner ahead of the seventh round. The win brought Collazo's undefeated record to 14, with 11 of those coming by way of knockout.

Joey Canoy was originally slated for this title shot, but visa issues led to his withdrawal and meant Valdez was brought in as a replacement. Valdez's record stands at 15 wins, 3 losses, and 3 draws, and he is coming off a sixth-round draw with Gerardo Rodriguez.

“When I received the phone call, I couldn’t believe it, but without hesitation, I accepted the challenge,” Valdez told Golden Boy. “I stay in the gym and work hard every day, always waiting for an opportunity like this.”

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Ryan Garner vs Michael Magnesi

Ryan Garner vs Michael Magnesi (For the WBC interim world super featherweight title)

Lewis Edmondson vs Lyndon Arthur (light heavyweight)

Brad Pauls vs Bradley Goldsmith

Taylor Bevan vs Ryszard Lewicki

Lasha Guruli vs Liam Dillon

Iman Zahmatkesh vs F Arinze

Time: 2 p.m. EST (prelims begin at 10:45 am EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England

Oscar Collazo vs Neider Valdez

Oscar Collazo vs Neider Valdez (12 rounds for Collazo's WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight title)

Yair Gallardo vs Buneet Bisla (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Ruslan Abdullaev vs Orestes Velazquez (10 rounds, super lightweight)

Joshua Edwards vs Garreth Payton (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Cayden Griffiths vs Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto (8 rounds, welterweight)

Daniel Garcia vs Christopher Rodriguez (8 rounds, lightweight)

Lorenzo Garcia vs Tylan Gilmore-Smith (4 rounds, super lightweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California

Enjoy the fights!