How to Watch Lamont Roach Jr vs William Zepeda: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

TNT Sports returns to boxing with its second edition of 'The Fight,' this time headlined by former super featherweight titleholder Lamont Roach Jr. looking to become a two-division champion against William Zepeda.

Roach and Zepeda are contesting for the belt that used to belong to WBO and The Ring super lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. The WBC stripped Stevenson of his title for allegedly refusing to pay the sanctioning fee following his recent victory over Teofimo Lopez.

Stevenson's last fight at 135 pounds came in a thrilling 12-round victory over Zepeda, who has not fought since the July 2025 fight. The all-action Mexican remains the WBC's No. 1-ranked lightweight contender.

Two of the most feared fighters in the lightweight division collide when Roach meets Zepeda 💥#TheFight | #RoachZepeda | August 1 | Live on DAZN and TNT 🔉 pic.twitter.com/bymWztIIP9 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 27, 2026

Roach, 25-1-3, is infamously coming off back-to-back draws with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz. Many fans still believe that the 30-year-old won both fights, but the controversial results leave him winless in over two years.

Fresh off a big upset victory over former Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz, Raymond Muratalla returns in the co-main event, defending the IBF lightweight title against Robson Conceicao. Conceicao, another former Olympian and ex-WBC super featherweight champion, has not fought since losing the belt to O'Shaquie Foster in November 2024.

The 24-0 Muratalla is the longest-reigning active lightweight champion. Another victory could potentially set up a fight with the main event winner or put him on the short list to contend for the vacant WBA belt.

The entire 10-fight card will stream on DAZN, with the final five fights available on TNT for United States viewers.

Lamont Roach Jr vs William Zepeda Date

Date: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026

Lamont Roach Jr vs William Zepeda Time

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event ringwalks approximately 11 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. PST)

Lamont Roach Jr vs William Zepeda Location

Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

How to Watch Roach vs Zepeda

Watch: DAZN, TNT and TruTV

Lamont Roach Jr vs William Zepeda Fight Card

Lamont Roach Jr | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda - for the vacant WBC lightweight title

(C) Raymond Muratalla vs. Robson Conceicao - for Muratalla's IBF lightweight title

Raul Curiel vs. Quinton Randall - welterweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Uila Mau - heavyweight

Joel Iriarte vs. Jorge Lagunas- welterweight

Charles Conwell vs. Paul Kroll - light middleweight

Fabian Guzman vs. Aaron Coley - middleweight

Dylan Capetillo vs. Juan Carlos Becerril - lightweight

Gael Cabrera vs. Francisco Pedroza Portillo - super bantamweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Yeyery Castillo - lightweight