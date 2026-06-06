Boxing Tonight (6/6/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday has arrived with a full slate of boxing cards taking place from Japan to the United Kingdom.

Taking place during the early morning hours on the East Coast, the IBF junior bantamweight title is on the line in Japan as Mexican fighter Willibaldo Garcia takes on Australian Andrew Moloney.

In the United Kingdom, Zuffa Boxing holds its first overseas event in Bournemouth as Chris Billam-Smith takes on Ryan Rozicki. And moving north to Sheffield, Josh Padley will take on Aqib Fiaz to defend his regional titles.

Chris Billam-Smith (right) throwing a lead hook to the body against Brandon Glanton (left). | IMAGO / Action Plus

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Willibaldo Garcia vs Andrew Moloney

Willibaldo Garcia vs Andrew Moloney (12 rounds, for Garcia's IBF junior bantamweight title)

Masamichi Yabuki vs Rene Calixto (12 rounds, for Yabuki's IBF flyweight title)

Kenneth Llover vs Michael Angeletti (12 rounds, bantamweight)

Luis Nery vs John Riel Casimero (10 rounds, featherweight)

Aoi Yokoyama vs Vince Paras (8 rounds, bantamweight)

Seiya Meguro vs Nurzhigit (6 rounds, junior featherweight)

Shuri Oka vs Adilet Kachkynbekov (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Time: 3 a.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 7 a.m. EST)

Watch: YouTube

Location: Aichi Sky Expo in Aichi, Japan

Shori Umezu vs Keita Kurihara

Shori Umezu vs Keita Kurihara (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Kuntae Lee vs Izuki Tomioka (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Seigo Yuri Akui vs Lourinz Biasong (10 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Ryu Hayama vs Toi Kuga (4 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Kenjiro Konishi vs Shunta Kijimoto (4 rounds, junior featherweight)

Yuki Endo vs Masato Yokoyama (4 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 4:45 a.m. EST

Watch: N/A

Location: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki (Zuffa Boxing 07)

Chris Billam-Smith vs Ryan Rozicki (10 rounds, cruiserweight)

Jack Massey vs Cheavon Clarke (10 rounds, cruiserweight)

Lee Cutler vs Aaron Sutton (10 rounds, middleweight)

Stephen McKenna vs Casey Streeter (8 rounds, middleweight)

Sam Hickey vs Todd Tompkins (6 rounds, middleweight)

Harvey Dykes vs Ivan Dychko (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Leon Hughes vs Mario Vergiev (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Alex Macmillan vs Tyler Rivers (6 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: Paramount+ (US), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Location: Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, United Kingdom

Josh Padley vs Aqib Fiaz

Josh Padley vs Aqib Fiaz (12 rounds for Padley's EBU European Super Featherweight title)

Ibrahim Nadim vs Ibraheem Sulaimaan (10 rounds, junior lightweight)

Aaron Bowen vs Troy Coleman (10 rounds, middleweights)

Leo Atang vs Fouad Shaili (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Adam Maca vs Cesar Ignacio Paredes (6 rounds, junior lightweight)

Edward Hardy vs Jesus Carrasco Bacchini (6 rounds, featherweight)

Connor Mitchell vs Rodrigo Matias Areco (4 rounds, featherweight)

Chris Mulunda vs Connor Goulding (4 rounds, middleweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, United Kingdom

Enjoy the fights!