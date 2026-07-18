Boxing Tonight (7/18/26): Cards, Start Time & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight

Following an action-packed stretch of thrilling title fights, no major belt will be on the line on Saturday night. However, that does not mean that there is not a lot of boxing to watch.

Top-five-ranked super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco takes center stage in the biggest fight of the night when he faces former title challenger Immanuwel Aleem in his main event bout in Los Angeles. Pacheco, 25-0, is looking for his first defense of the WBC Silver super middleweight title in his first fight of 2026.

The undefeated 25-year-old is a massive 16-1 favorite to keep his record intact against Aleem, who is coming off a semi-competitive loss to Lester Martinez in a vacant WBC 168-pound title fight. Aleem, 22-4-3, is fighting in enemy territory for his second consecutive outing.

PACHECO VS. ALEEM! Tomorrow night only on DAZN! ✨#PachecoAleem | July 18 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/nfQLfnv078 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2026

Pacheco and Aleem will meet in the ring after recent IBF lightweight challenger Andy Cruz looks to rebound from his first professional loss in the co-main event. Cruz was originally booked against Albert Bell, but he will now face 31-year-old Abraham Montoya after his initial opponent stepped in to challenge WBO lightweight champion Abdullah Mason on short notice.

Cruz is also a massive favorite to bounce back into the win column against a short-notice opponent. The former Olympic gold medalist is fighting for just the eighth time as a professional.

The Pacheco-Aleem fight card will air at almost the same time as super lightweights Bryan Flores and Jonathan Navarro headline a ProBox TV event in California. Flores and Navarro will compete for the former's No. 13 ranking in the WBC 140-pound poll.

The ProBox TV undercard hosts the only world title fight of the night between WBC women's super flyweight champion Adelaida Ruiz and interim titleholder Ginny Fuchs. The fight is a rematch nearly two years in the making after Fuchs bested the current champion in a 10-round fight for the interim crown.

Ginny Fuchs | Red Own Boxing

Fuchs has not fought since beating Ruiz by split decision in August 2024. During that time, Ruiz has gone 2-0, including a unanimous decision nod over Alexas Kubicki in November 2025 to win the vacant WBC title.

Alberto Puello, the No. 1-ranked WBC junior welterweight contender, headlines the third event of the night in the Dominican Republic. Puello is taking a stay-busy fight against Miguel Angel Bolano. Puello, who is already expected to challenge champion Dalton Smith in October, accepted the fight on short notice to remain active.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Harlem Eubank vs David Papot

Harlem Eubank vs David Papot

Kieran Mollow vs Sean Noakes

Aaron Prospere vs Mikey Sakyi

Finley James vs Jake Henty

Joel Bartell vs Kyran Jones

Cristian Fetti vs Kurtis Wiggins

Tumi Phillips vs Yousseff Khoumari

Codie Smith vs Ryan griffiths

Matty Harris vs Ben Vickers

Time: 2 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. BST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Copper Box Arena in Hackney Wick, London

Harlem Eubank and David Papot battle it out, tomorrow night, LIVE ON DAZN 🔥#EubankPapot | July 18 | LIVE on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/2aeCVdzYHc — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2026

Eubank vs Papot will debut the new Gladius system.

Diego Pacheco vs Immanuwel Aleem

Diego Pacheco vs Immanuwel Aleem (12 rounds, for the WBC silver super middleweight title)

Andy Cruz vs Abraham Montoya (10 rounds, lightweight)

Aaron Gonzalez vs Aaron Lopez Alameda (10 rounds, featherweight)

Saul Sanchez vs Bruno Rios (10 rounds, bantamweight)

Frank Espinoza vs Leo Caraballo (6 rounds, middleweight)

Samuel Contreras vs Jorge Alberto Ayala (6 rounds, lightweight)

Leo Atang vs Glen Williams (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Federico Pacheco Jr. vs Nick Jones (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST (main event ring walks approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, United States

Bryan Flores vs Jonathan Navarro

Bryan Flores vs. Jonathan Navarro (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Joshua Anton vs. Vladimir Hernandez (10 rounds, super welterweight)

Adelaida Ruiz vs. Ginny Fuchs (10 rounds, for Ruiz's WBC women's super flyweight title)

Ruben Aguilar vs. Tre'Sean Wiggins (10 rounds, welterweight)

Charly Suarez vs. Manuel Avila (10 rounds, junior lightweight)

Yan Marcos vs. Guido Schramm (10 rounds, super welterweight)

Anthony Cuba vs. Misael Cabrera (10 rounds, welterweight)

Charles Harris Jr. vs. Jason Limon (8 rounds, junior welterweight)

Luis Coria vs. Yusniel Abrahante (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Hugo Amador Mendez vs. William King (6 rounds, lightweight)

Oscar Bonifacino vs. Raul Escudero (6 rounds, featherweight)

Diego Aviles vs. Jaime Jasso (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)

KJ Waialae vs. Juan Medina (6 rounds, super welterweight)

Christian Tinoco vs. Michael Fernandez (4 rounds, junior featherweight)

Time: 5 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST (main event ringwalk approximately 10 p.m. EST)

Watch: ProBox TV

Location: NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California, United States

Alberto Puello vs Miguel Angel Bolano

Alberto Puello vs Miguel Angel Bolano (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Kevin Ezequiel Guerrero Mejia vs Osiris Rodriguez Henriquez (8 rounds, junior lightweight)

Keuryn Alcantara vs Adrian Morel Solis (6 rounds, junior featherweight)

Miguel Mendez vs Carlos Beras (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST

Watch: Shuan Boxing YouTube

Location: Coliseo de Boxeo Carlos Teo Cruz in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic