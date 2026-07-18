Boxing Tonight (7/18/26): Cards, Start Time & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight
Following an action-packed stretch of thrilling title fights, no major belt will be on the line on Saturday night. However, that does not mean that there is not a lot of boxing to watch.
Top-five-ranked super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco takes center stage in the biggest fight of the night when he faces former title challenger Immanuwel Aleem in his main event bout in Los Angeles. Pacheco, 25-0, is looking for his first defense of the WBC Silver super middleweight title in his first fight of 2026.
The undefeated 25-year-old is a massive 16-1 favorite to keep his record intact against Aleem, who is coming off a semi-competitive loss to Lester Martinez in a vacant WBC 168-pound title fight. Aleem, 22-4-3, is fighting in enemy territory for his second consecutive outing.
Pacheco and Aleem will meet in the ring after recent IBF lightweight challenger Andy Cruz looks to rebound from his first professional loss in the co-main event. Cruz was originally booked against Albert Bell, but he will now face 31-year-old Abraham Montoya after his initial opponent stepped in to challenge WBO lightweight champion Abdullah Mason on short notice.
Cruz is also a massive favorite to bounce back into the win column against a short-notice opponent. The former Olympic gold medalist is fighting for just the eighth time as a professional.
The Pacheco-Aleem fight card will air at almost the same time as super lightweights Bryan Flores and Jonathan Navarro headline a ProBox TV event in California. Flores and Navarro will compete for the former's No. 13 ranking in the WBC 140-pound poll.
The ProBox TV undercard hosts the only world title fight of the night between WBC women's super flyweight champion Adelaida Ruiz and interim titleholder Ginny Fuchs. The fight is a rematch nearly two years in the making after Fuchs bested the current champion in a 10-round fight for the interim crown.
Fuchs has not fought since beating Ruiz by split decision in August 2024. During that time, Ruiz has gone 2-0, including a unanimous decision nod over Alexas Kubicki in November 2025 to win the vacant WBC title.
Alberto Puello, the No. 1-ranked WBC junior welterweight contender, headlines the third event of the night in the Dominican Republic. Puello is taking a stay-busy fight against Miguel Angel Bolano. Puello, who is already expected to challenge champion Dalton Smith in October, accepted the fight on short notice to remain active.
Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Harlem Eubank vs David Papot
Harlem Eubank vs David Papot
Kieran Mollow vs Sean Noakes
Aaron Prospere vs Mikey Sakyi
Finley James vs Jake Henty
Joel Bartell vs Kyran Jones
Cristian Fetti vs Kurtis Wiggins
Tumi Phillips vs Yousseff Khoumari
Codie Smith vs Ryan griffiths
Matty Harris vs Ben Vickers
Time: 2 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. BST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Copper Box Arena in Hackney Wick, London
Eubank vs Papot will debut the new Gladius system.
Diego Pacheco vs Immanuwel Aleem
Diego Pacheco vs Immanuwel Aleem (12 rounds, for the WBC silver super middleweight title)
Andy Cruz vs Abraham Montoya (10 rounds, lightweight)
Aaron Gonzalez vs Aaron Lopez Alameda (10 rounds, featherweight)
Saul Sanchez vs Bruno Rios (10 rounds, bantamweight)
Frank Espinoza vs Leo Caraballo (6 rounds, middleweight)
Samuel Contreras vs Jorge Alberto Ayala (6 rounds, lightweight)
Leo Atang vs Glen Williams (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Federico Pacheco Jr. vs Nick Jones (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST (main event ring walks approximately 11 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California, United States
Bryan Flores vs Jonathan Navarro
Bryan Flores vs. Jonathan Navarro (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Joshua Anton vs. Vladimir Hernandez (10 rounds, super welterweight)
Adelaida Ruiz vs. Ginny Fuchs (10 rounds, for Ruiz's WBC women's super flyweight title)
Ruben Aguilar vs. Tre'Sean Wiggins (10 rounds, welterweight)
Charly Suarez vs. Manuel Avila (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
Yan Marcos vs. Guido Schramm (10 rounds, super welterweight)
Anthony Cuba vs. Misael Cabrera (10 rounds, welterweight)
Charles Harris Jr. vs. Jason Limon (8 rounds, junior welterweight)
Luis Coria vs. Yusniel Abrahante (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)
Hugo Amador Mendez vs. William King (6 rounds, lightweight)
Oscar Bonifacino vs. Raul Escudero (6 rounds, featherweight)
Diego Aviles vs. Jaime Jasso (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)
KJ Waialae vs. Juan Medina (6 rounds, super welterweight)
Christian Tinoco vs. Michael Fernandez (4 rounds, junior featherweight)
Time: 5 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST (main event ringwalk approximately 10 p.m. EST)
Watch: ProBox TV
Location: NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California, United States
Alberto Puello vs Miguel Angel Bolano
Alberto Puello vs Miguel Angel Bolano (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Kevin Ezequiel Guerrero Mejia vs Osiris Rodriguez Henriquez (8 rounds, junior lightweight)
Keuryn Alcantara vs Adrian Morel Solis (6 rounds, junior featherweight)
Miguel Mendez vs Carlos Beras (6 rounds, junior welterweight)
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
Watch: Shuan Boxing YouTube
Location: Coliseo de Boxeo Carlos Teo Cruz in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1