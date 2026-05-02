Boxing Tonight (5/2/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

It's a massive day for boxing fans with two major fights occuring on opposite ends of the world.

Over in Japan, the Tokyo Dome has sold out its 55,000-seat capacity for the biggest fight in Japanese boxing history, as undisputed champion Naoya Inoue defends his titles against the undefeated Junto Nakatani.

Both fighters are 32-0, with Inoue last defeating Alan Picasso in December 2025 by unanimous decision, and Nakatani last facing Sebastian Hernandez at the same event, also by unanimous decision.

Junto Nakatani (left) and Naoya Inoue (right) | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, David 'The Monster' Benavidez will take on Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez in a Mexico vs Mexico Cinco de Mayo weekend clash. Benavidez is moving up to cruiserweight to challenge for Ramirez's WBO and WBA titles.

Benavidez last faced Anthony Yarde, earning a seventh-round TKO in November, 2025. Ramirez last faced Yuniel Dorticos in June 2025, earning a unanimous decision and retaining his titles.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani

Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani (12 rounds for Inoue's undisputed junior featherweight titles)

Takuma Inoue vs. Kazuto Ioka (12 rounds for Inoue's WBC bantamweight title)

Kosuke Tomioka vs Shogo Tanaka (10 rounds, flyweight)

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Reiya Abe (10 rounds, featherweight)

Sora Tanaka vs Jin Sasaki (10 rounds, welterweight)

Deok No Yun vs Yuito Moriwaki (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Yoshiki Takei vs DeKang Wang (8 rounds, junior featherweight)

Time: 5 a.m. EST (main event ringwalks approximately 8 a.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

Conah Walker vs Sam Eggington

Conah Walker vs Sam Eggington (12 rounds at 153 pound catweight)

Bilal Fawaz vs Ryan Kelly (12 rounds for the British & Commonwealth super welterweight titles)

Tiah-Mai Ayton vs Stevi Levy

Shannon Ryan vs Nicola Hopewell (10 rounds for the Commonwealth super flyweight title)

Junaid Bostan vs Mohammed Graich

Louie Ward vs Jesus Carrasco

Harley Burrows vs Lewis Howells

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalks approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: University of Wolverhampton in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

David Benavidez vs Gilberto Ramirez

David Benavidez vs Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez (12 rounds for Ramirez's WBO and WBA cruiserweight titles)

Jose Armando Resendiz vs Jaime Munguia (12 rounds for Resendiz's WBA super middleweight title)

Oscar Duarte vs Angel Daniel Fierro Barrera (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Isaac Lucero vs Ismael Flores (10 rounds, junior middleweight)

Jorge Chavez vs Jose Tito Sanchez (10 rounds, junior featherweight)

Daniel Blancas vs Raul Salomon (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Juan Carrillo vs Marlon Delgado (8 rounds, light heavyweight)

Dylan Capetillo vs James William Pierce III (4 rounds, lightweight)

Petr Khamukov vs Bernard Joseph (10 rounds, middleweight)

Julio Ocampo Hernandez vs Carlos Lewis (6 rounds, lightweight)

Javier Meza vs Damonte Smith (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalks approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: Amazon Prime, PPV, DAZN PPV

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada