Boxing World Heavyweights Rally Behind Donald Trump
Dr. Khalila Ali, one of Mohamed Ali’s ex-wives has thrown her weight behind Donald Trump’s presidential bid. In a recent video posted on you tube, she said that she is voting Trump and couldn't care less what the haters think. Her life extends far beyond her relationship with the iconic boxer. She is a successful businesswoman, author, and philanthropist.
She isn’t the only person connecting to the world of Boxing who is supporting Donald Trump, who is himself a former Boxing promoter. Donald Trump‘s hotels and business interest in Atlantic City has been involved in boxing in several levels over the past few years. Donald Trump even appeared at a boxing match Golovkin versus Lemieux in 2016. More recently, Ryan Garcia, one of the biggest stars in boxing endorsed Donald Trump in a series of social media posts
Dr Khalilah Ali said in a video posted on you tube:
“I’m voting for Trump, so I don’t care what nobody believes. I don’t care what nobody says. I don’t care what you think or whatever. I’ve studied what Trump wants to do. I study what Trump wants to make change. I saw what Trump has tried to do. And people who just want to be a hater, they don’t get any of the information that they need to.”
Dr. Khalila and Ali got married in 1967 and divorced in 1977. Khalilah who now goes by Mama Ali remains steadfast in her support for Ali. She was recently in Nigeria to initiate celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of the iconic "Rumble in the Jungle" match between Ali and George Foreman to held in October in Nigeria.
She added “A guy asked me the other day, Why? Why are you voting for Trump? And I told him why. I gave him five reasons. He said, at least you told me a reason. Every time I ask somebody else about it, they never give me a real reason. But at least you gave me a reason, I accept your questions. I accept your answers.”
In 2023, she was nominated and received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to the civil rights movement through her association with Muhammad Ali.
“I don’t care about what you think. I got half of my family are Democrats. Do I care? No. But we’re still family. I wear my Trump hat every day,” she concluded.