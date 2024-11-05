Boxing Superstar Ryan Garcia Set To Return In Dubai In 2025
Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia has announced his return to the ring in January, where he’ll face Jaber Zayani in an exhibition match in Dubai.
The promotional artwork for the fight reads: “Ryan Garcia featuring musical performance and a boxing event with Jaber Zayani.” The image includes a stylized drawing of Garcia against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline. Zayani responded to the post on social media seeming to confirm the fight was indeed on.
Garcia, whose professional record stands at 23-1 (19 KOs), revealed on his Instagram account that he would be fighting Jaber Zayani of France in this upcoming match. Garcia is technically banned from official boxing due to a failed PED test following his victory over Devon Haney in May.
Garcia has repeatedly stated his innocence following the failed test which robbed him of arguably the greatest victory of his career. He has stated that an Ashwagandha supplement resulted in the failed test. The New York State Athletic Commission banned him for a year from the sport due to the failed test.
However, as an exhibition match, there are no legal restrictions preventing Garcia from participating.
Jaber Zayani, who holds an 18-0 record with 11 knockouts, is a 34-year-old lightweight and former sparring partner of Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao was rumored to face Zayani in an exhibition bout in 2022, which was reportedly to be contested with 8-ounce gloves.
Garcia has previously sought a match-up with Manny Pacquiao, but to date, the Filipino senator has declined to enter the ring with the “Victorville Bomber.”
Earlier this year, Garcia filmed a music video in Dubai, performing next to an orangutan in a luxury vehicle. The video has not yet been released. His January exhibition will also include a musical component, according to his social media post. This multimedia event seems part of Garcia’s strategy to expand his global appeal, especially in the Middle East market, where boxing and entertainment crossovers are gaining popularity. Garcia was also in the Middle East in May, attending the undisputed heavyweight match-up between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury in Riyadh.
Garcia’s ban from official boxing is set to end in April. It remains uncertain whether he will seek a rematch with Devin Haney, challenge Teofimo Lopez, or take on a tune-up fight afterward.