Turki Alalshikh Eyeing Big Fight for Benavidez in 2027

David Benavidez finished Zurdo Ramirez this past weekend to become a three-weight world champion and remain undefeated.

The Monster didn't waste any time imposing his will as he dropped Ramirez in round four before finishing him in round six to make it his 26th career win via knockout.

After becoming the new WBO World Cruiserweight champion, he has now jumped into the top five in the pound-for-pound rankings behind the former number one-ranked fighter, Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk lost his number-one pound-for-pound ranking after Naoya Inoue stopped Junto Nakatani in Japan this past weekend to remain WBC, IBF and WBO World Bantamweight world champion.

And following last weekend's fight, Turki Alalshikh has now made it known via Ring Magazine that he would like to see David Benavidez make the jump up to heavyweight to face Oleksandr Usyk in 2027.

‼️ Turki Alalshikh wants to make Oleksandr Usyk vs David Benavidez for the heavyweight championship in 2027, The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger has learned.



Benavidez moved up to cruiserweight Saturday and won two titles with a KO victory of Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez. Usyk returns May… pic.twitter.com/DG8n581Xka — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) May 4, 2026

Upcoming fights for Usyk

Usyk is set to defend his WBC title against GLORY kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven on May 30 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

The Ukrainian last appeared against Daniel Dubois in July of last year at Wembley Stadium, finishing the Brit in round five to become a two-time unified undisputed heavyweight champion. Usyk has previously stated that he will have two more fights after the bout against Verhoeven before retiring to focus on spending time with his family and his sports academy.

"Listen, Rico [Verhoeven] this is first. Second, it's who wins, Wardley or Dubois and third fight, it's my friend, greedy belly Tyson Fury."

German heavyweight Agit Kabayel is currently the WBC Interim heavyweight champion and is next in line to face Usyk.

The next fight for Benavidez

David Benavidez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After defeating Zurdo Ramirez for the WBC Cruiserwieght championship, a fight against Zuffa Boxing star Jai Opetia could be next.

Opetaia called out Benavidez on X after his fight on Saturday outlining his desire for the fight. "Enjoy your victory champ, see you soon!" Opetaia said.

Benavidez called out none other than Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in his post fight interview stating he wants to give the fans what they want to see.

"I've seen Canelo [Alvarez] in the building, do you guys want to see Canelo vs David Benavidez? We can't leave that fight on the table. I have respect for Canelo, he's a great champion, but I'm a great champion, too. Let's do it."

However, in Benavidez's most recent interview on the Ariel Helwani Show, 'The Mexican Monster' called for a fight against Dmitry Bivol next.

"I told you guys I'm gonna come back down and fight Bivol; that's exactly what I'm gonna do. I've won two more titles at cruiserweight. Now it's time to capture the rest at light heavyweight."