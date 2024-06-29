"Knockout for Peace: Iconic World Painting Visits Las Vegas Championship Fight"
A notable piece of artwork recently made its way to Las Vegas to promote world peace during the WBA lightweight championship between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin.
On June 15th, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) defended his title by knocking out Frank Martin (17-1) with a left hand in the eighth round. One of the key promotional events leading up to the fight was the debut of the World Painting in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This artwork is the brainchild of Daut Shaikhislam, an entrepreneur and artist from Kazakhstan.
“I am delighted to be here in Las Vegas for the 100th fight card at the historic MGM Grand and to showcase this important work, which is my humble effort to promote peace here and around the world,” said Shaikhislam.
The famous image saw contributions from Frank Martin, Gervonta Davis, former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr., former champion Zab Judah, and other celebrities in Las Vegas. Mauricio Sulaimán, President of the World Boxing Council (WBC), who has supported numerous peace and interfaith events, also signed the painting.
The WBC shared a video on social media featuring the painting, which was displayed at the MGM Grand in the lead-up to the 100th event at the venue. The video included Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, painting a small portion of the artwork. Mauricio Sulaimán honored Daut Shaikhislam with a medal in recognition of the painting’s significance at the historic 100th boxing event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
“The World Painting: A Global Social Art Project” has been showcased globally and holds a Guinness World Record, with nearly 3,000 individuals having contributed to the painting. This number includes presidents, politicians, and celebrities from various countries, all united in using art to promote peace by engaging diverse individuals from all walks of life.
The World Painting has been exhibited at esteemed venues, including the United Nations in New York City, the United Nations in Geneva, COP28 in Dubai, and the European Museum of Modern Art (MEAM). Additionally, a copy of the artwork even traveled to the International Space Station.