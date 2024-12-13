Retired Ring Rivals Andre Ward and Carl Froch Set Their Eyes on Possible Comeback
By Joseph Hammond
Andre Ward and Carl Froch were once legendary ring rivals. Now, both are angling for comeback fights. The problem? They both want to face the same man—the Blonde Bomber himself, Jake Paul.
The two first met in the Super Six World Boxing Classic Final in 2011, fighting for the WBC, WBA, and the vacant The Ring super middleweight titles in London. Ward won that one but, Froch is much closer to winning the Jake Paul sweepstakes.
“I’ve done more in 4 years than you have in your life. First and last time I respond to your broke, salty ass. Let me know if you want to wash my cars,” Paul said in a tweet responding to Froch.
Froch, who once fought in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley, didn’t miss his shot to get on Paul's radar as a possible opponent.
“I’m 11 years retired, haven’t done a round of boxing in over a decade, I’m old, grey, and out of shape… I’d knock you out in 30 seconds,” he said. Froch also referred to Paul as “useless” in a rant, parts of which are not fit to print.
One of Ward’s most famed opponents was Carl Froch who Ward defeated. Andre Ward, an all-time great, retired undefeated in 2017 with a record of 32-0. Yet, he has admitted he is willing to put it all on the line against an influencer cum boxer named Jake Paul.
Paul, however, would need to “say my name,” Ward said. Interestingly, both Froch and Ward have praised Paul’s business acumen. Ward attended the Paul vs. Tyson fought and made the comments on a live video while returning to his hotel room immediately after the fight.
Carl Froch is 47, and Andre Ward is 40. Froch retired in 2014 after knocking out George Groves in front of 80,000 fans at a championship bout in Wembley Stadium—a fact he repeats so often it’s become his punchline. Ward last fought in 2017, cementing his legacy as one of boxing’s greatest by stopping Sergei Kovalev.