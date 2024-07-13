Tito Mercado Vs Hector Edgardo Sarmiento Un-televised On "BIG TIME BOXING USA: SHIELDS VS. JOANISSE" Undercard
Get ready for a night of rising stars! The untelevised undercard for "Big Time Boxing USA: Shields vs. Joanisse" on July 27th at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena features exciting fights showcasing local and national prospects. New T-Rex Signee Samantha Worthington Takes on Edina Kiss, Husam Al Mashhadi, Cameran Pankey in Separate Duels, Undefeated WBC #1 Danielle Perkins Takes on Scotland’s Christianne Fahey.
Don't miss a night of championship boxing on DAZN! Salita Promotions and 313 Presents bring you "Big Time Boxing USA" at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Undisputed Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields, aka "GWOAT," makes a historic leap in weight class to challenge WBC Women's Heavyweight Champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse.
World-ranked super lightweight Michel "La Zarza Ali" Rivera clashes with 140-pound contender Hugo Alberto "Nato" Roldan in a 10-round battle. Former world-title challenger Shohjahon "Descendant of Tamerlane" Ergashev squares off against Julian "The Quiet Storm" Smith in a 10-round super lightweight bout.
Topping the untelevised portion of the night is a 10-round super lightweight clash between undefeated knockout artist Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (15-0, 14 KOs) and Hector Edgardo “Pajarito” Sarmiento (21-2, 14 KOs). Both fighters pack serious punch with a combined knockout ratio over 93%. Mercado (15-0, 14 KOs) boasts an impressive three-year professional career, he captured the NABA USA Super Lightweight title in 2022 with two successful defenses. Mercado remains undefeated, adding three knockouts to his record in 2024, including victories over Cristian Bielma and Colombian veteran Deiner Berrio.
“I know he has experience,” said Mercado of upcoming opponent Sarmiento. “In his last fight, he went the distance with Denys Berinchyk from Ukraine, who is now a world champ at 135 pounds after beating Emanuel Navarrete. So, you know he’s a tough guy. He’ll pressure me to fight, and he throws very unorthodox punches, which will make it hard to counter him. I will have to be mindful and defensively sharp.”
At 22, Ernesto "Tito" Mercado is hungry for a world title shot. He sees this Detroit fight as a chance to shine in front of a big crowd and prove he's ready for the big stage.
“I feel like I’m ready to fight for a world title right now. With the experience I’ve been getting, it shouldn’t be too long. I’m also very excited to fight in front of such a big audience. Getting the recognition of being in these big fights motivates me in the gym. I can’t wait and I hope to make a lot of new fans that night.”
Undefeated super lightweight prospect Samantha Worthington (8-0, 6 KOs) looks to extend her perfect record against veteran Edina Kiss (16-20, 9 KOs) of Budapest, Hungary in an eight-round test.
Samantha Worthington (8-0, 6 KOs), the first boxer signed by Claressa Shields' T-Rex Promotions, brings her undefeated record to Detroit. A decorated amateur with five national titles and a Youth World Championship bronze, Worthington smoothly transitioned to the pros. She recently captured the UBO Super Lightweight Championship with a dominant win in January. Now, she looks to continue her streak against Edina Kiss (16-20, 9 KOs) in an eight-round bout.
“I am so grateful for this opportunity!” said Worthington. “Claressa has believed in me since the amateurs, so it is extremely special to have her backing me now in the pros. And I know that being able to fight on this stage is going to put the world on notice and let the super lightweight division know I’m here to dominate! Edina Kiss is a veteran of the sport and I’m so excited to display my skills against someone who has shared the ring with some of the greats! Training has been going great and I’m ready to show everyone that I deserve to be here.”
Dearborn Heights' Husam "Lion Heart" Al Mashhadi (9-1, 8 KOs) steps into the ring for a six-round super welterweight clash against Bruno Leonardo Romay (22-13, 19 KOs) from Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 21-year-southpaw, Al Mashhadi, is known for his exciting fighting style. He'll look to extend his winning streak after a one-round knockout victory over Daulis Prescott in March last year.
“I feel really blessed to get this opportunity in my hometown at Little Caesars Arena. It’s a big deal and I’m looking forward to it,” said Al Mashhadi. “I know my opponent is from Argentina and a veteran with a lot of fights. He’s coming to fight and give me a run for my money, so I’m training hard to ready for him. This will be the first southpaw I fight in the pros, so I’m sparring Ardreal Holmes and a lot of other tough southpaws to get ready.”
In a six-round featherweight showdown, Pontiac, Michigan’s Cameran “The Problem” Pankey (9-1, 4 KOs) will take on Mooresville, North Carolina’s Shaileik Paisley (4-4, 3 KOs). Pankey is a 25-year-old slugger who was last seen putting on the fight of the night in his first career loss against Mexico’s Juan Hernandez Martinez via razor-thin six-round decision at Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit in February of last year.
“Training is going great,” said Pankey. “I’m hitting harder than ever before and I’m in tip-top shape. I could go 12 rounds today. I know this opponent has never been stopped, but I feel I will be the first to do it.”
The untelevised portion of the event also features intriguing matchups. Houston's undefeated heavyweight prospect Danielle Perkins (4-0, 2 KOs) looks to stay perfect against Scotland's Christianne Fahey (2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Detroit fight fans will be treated to a local showdown as once-beaten super welterweights Gordie Russ II (6-1, 6 KOs) and Josiah Shackleford (3-1, 2 KOs) clash in a six-round battle.
“We have a stacked undercard featuring top local, national, and international talent,” said event promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “All eyes will be on Detroit at Little Caesars Arena on July 27, when some of the best boxers in the world look to take the next important step in their careers. Our goal is to be inclusive and work with everyone to give boxing fans the most exciting events, and this card is a testament to that mission statement.”