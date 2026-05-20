Claressa Shields Issues Statement After Confrontation With Alycia Baumgardner



Women's heavyweight champion Claressa Shields has been called the face of women's boxing. An undefeated champion in five different weight classes, combined with her brash persona, Shields garners attention from every area.

Growing up in Flint, Michigan, Shields operates by the creed of speaking out, regardless of circumstances. At the MVP event that featured former MMA champion Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, the champion found herself embroiled in another situation. One that required some clarification.

Claressa Shields issues statement on altercation with Alycia Baumgardner

Heavyweight champion Claressa Shields | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Last Saturday, the combat sports community converged in Las Vegas for the Rousey vs Carano MMA card at the Sphere. During the festivities, Shields and Baumgarner, the unified super featherweight champion, met.

A video of the incident showed Shields striking Baumgardner with an open hand. MVP, who staged the event, even banned Shields from attending further events.

With speculation buzzing, people wanted to hear her reasoning, which she provided on social media.

"I have dedicated my life to the sport of boxing. Through the grace of God, I have been blessed. My talent has allowed me to undeniably take woman’s boxing to a new level. That doesn’t stop at the ring."

“What circulated online does not tell the full story. Until now. I do not condone violence. I never have. But I am also not someone who will stand in silence while continuously being verbally attacked, threatened, discriminated against or assassinate my character. Nor will I allow the reality of disrespect turn into a narrative or talking point about colorism or envy."

"There is a documented history of attacks and threats by this person that led to this moment, and that history will speak for itself. There is a difference between aggression and protection."

"I stand on integrity. I stand on what I’ve built. I’m a champion. I carry that everywhere I go not just in title, but in how I move, what I protect, and what I refuse to accept. I’ve fought too hard and come too far to let anyone rewrite my story or define my character."

I have dedicated my life to the sport of boxing. Through the grace of God I have been blessed. My talent has allowed me to undeniably take woman’s boxing to a new level. That doesn’t stop at the ring.



What circulated online does not tell the full story. Until now. I do not… pic.twitter.com/hoiLX6dI9v — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) May 19, 2026

Most Valuable Promotions banning Shields could have opened a portal to a future fight between Baumgardner and Shields. While the size difference could be prohibitive, a catchweight match, with the hostility serving as a backdrop, could see the two fight on Netflix.

In light of Rousey vs Carano drawing 17 million viewers, the potential fight could elevate women's boxing and raise their global profile.

Shields also discussed the possibility of taking legal action regarding the matter, while fans seem split on the incident. While some appear firmly in Shields' corner, others appear hesitant to back her and believe that her actions do not align with a champion.

Either way, the sport may have just witnessed the start of a new rivalry that could lead to another big fight down the road.