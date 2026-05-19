MVP Bans Claressa Shields After Alycia Baumgardner Incident, Baumgardner Threatens Legal Action

Claressa Shields is facing the consequences of slapping Alycia Baumgardner at MVP's inaugural MMA event on Saturday night, an incident that was caught on camera backstage.

Both Shields and Baumgardner were VIP guests at the event who crossed paths in a private VIP room. The undisputed women's heavyweight champion clearly let her emotions get the better of her in the moment and reached across to slap Baumgardner in the face, an incident that quickly went viral on social media.

Two days later, Most Valuable Promotions has responded to the incident by announcing it would be banning Shields from all future events in an official statement.

"MVP maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for hostile, threatening, or aggressive behavior toward fighters, staff, media, or guests of any of our events," the statement read. "Physical altercations outside the ring or cage are unacceptable in any MVP environment.

"Effective immediately, Claressa Shields is banned from all MVP events until further notice. There is a time and a place for fighter tension and banter, but to physically attack a fellow athlete while there as a guest inside a private VIP area is unacceptable."

Most Valuable Promotions is aware of the incident during MVP’s Rousey vs. Carano event on Saturday night involving physical contact by Claressa Shields toward Alycia Baumgardner.



MVP maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for hostile, threatening, or aggressive behavior toward… pic.twitter.com/gUbXTsBH4I — MVP - Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) May 19, 2026

Both fighters were quickly subdued and separated by security and officials who were standing nearby. Baumgardner responded vocally but did not attempt to get a slap back.

Instead, 'The Bomb' is threatening Shields with legal action.

Alycia Baumgardner threatens Claressa Shields with legal action

Alycia Baumgardner | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Baumgardner, who was visibly upset by the altercation, released her own statement on X shortly after that of MVP. The WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring women's super featherweight queen did not mention Shields by name but made it clear the situation "will continue to be handled legally and professionally."

"When your purpose is to elevate, there will always be people who attempt to pull you down to the level from which they operate," Baumgardner's statement read. "The situation that occurred on Saturday was unprovoked and entirely consistent with the individual involved.

"While attending Most Valuable Promotion's inaugural MMA event, I was physically assaulted without provocation. This behavior follows a continued pattern from someone who has publicly celebrated others' brain injuries, initiated one-sided altercations at press conferences, and consistently displayed hostility toward other women. That conduct is unacceptable and should not be tolerated in any professional sport.

"This situation has been and will continue to be handled legally and professionally. My focus remains far beyond individuals who lack discipline, professionalism and self-control — inside or outside the ring."

Shields is one of the few A-list female fighters who has yet to join forces with MVP since the promotion's clear shift toward women's boxing. Shields signed a historic $8 million deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records in November 2025.

Baumgardner is under contract with MVP, having fought twice for the Jake Paul-backed promotion. She last defended her titles against Bo Mi Re Shin at Madison Square Garden on April 17.