Braekhus And Cornejo Fight For A Title Opportunity: Friends At Odds
By Mohamed Bahaa
Cecilia Braekhus was originally scheduled to defend her junior middleweight world title this coming weekend, but due to an unforeseen twist of things, someone she is familiar with will now be facing her. Ema Kozin was unable to get to the United States, so Maricela Cornejo, a friend and former Braekhus training partner, decided to cover the void.
“It’s an honor to share the ring with ‘The First Lady,’” said Cornejo at Thursday’s press conference. “We’ve known each other for a while. We’re friends. But on Saturday, we’re both going to give everything in that ring.”
Having been a major player in women's boxing for more than ten years, Braekhus made history with a 25-straight championship defense record including ten of which were as the undisputed welterweight champion. Her remarkable career started in 2007, and she soon became a trailblazer even helping to legalize professional boxing in her own Norway.
Her dominance was stopped, though, in 2020 when she lost to Jessica McCaskill—who also won their rematch in 2021. Following a short break, Braekhus returned to the ring as a junior middleweight, defeating Marisa Joana Portillo in 2022, then battled to a draw against WBA titleholder Terri Harper. Her record right now is 37-2-1, with 9 KOs.
Braekhus was originally slated to challenge Kozin for the WBC and WBO championships in the forthcoming fight. However, the Braekhus v. Cornejo winner will take over the interim WBC title and get the chance to challenge Kozin going forward as Kozin cannot make it.
“Kozin had issues with her visa timing,” explained promoter Tom Loeffler. “With more time, she could’ve come over, but Cecilia’s ready to fight anywhere, even back in Europe.”
Having a 19-6 record with 7 KOs, Cornejo has won her last three bouts since her 2023 loss to Claressa Shields. Having to step in on short notice, she is keen to grab this chance. “We’ve trained together, and we’re friends, but don’t be fooled,” said Braekhus. “We’re both fighting for that belt, and it’s going to be an incredible fight.”
Braekhus is resolved to add still another title to her legacy as she gets close to her forty-three birthday. “She’s achieved so much in her career, but she still believes there’s more to accomplish,” Loeffler noted. “This fight is a significant step in that journey.”