Canelo Alvarez Makes Major Admission About Floyd Mayweather Loss
A 23-year-old Canelo Alvarez lost to Floyd Mayweather back in 2013. Heading into the fight, Canelo was 42-0-1 while Mayweather was 44-0-0. The records might look identical, but the reality is there was gulf of difference in top level experience.
That showed in the fight, which Mayweather won via majority decision, handing Canelo his first professional loss. Canelo moved on from the defeat and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest boxers of the modern era.
Alvarez has now revealed that he wasn't ready to beat Mayweather at that stage in his career, not just in the ring, but also out of it. He questions whether he could of handled the fame and money that would have come alongside a win of that magnitude.
Canelo said on the We Are Brave podcast:
When I lost to Floyd Mayweather, I had just turned 23. Obviously I wasn't ready for that fight but what happened, happened, he beat me, good fight. I started to reflect and I said, 'What if I had won? What would have happened?' It's not just that you win, it's all the things that are going to come to you. Invitations, friends, fame, money. Do you think I was going to be able to control that at 23? I don't know.
Canelo added that he could have been disappointed and decided to quit boxing. Instead, he chose to come back stronger. He added, 'In life you lose more than you win.' He remembers getting depressed after the defeat. However, he learned something important. from it as well.
Well, he taught me something. One day I am going to be the best in the world. This isn't going to stop me. I was beaten by the best in the world, one of the best in boxing history.
Canelo took that loss to the chin and bounced back in a stunning manner. Right now, he is considered among the best in boxing history, and is set for another blockbuster fight next, squaring off against Terence Crawford on September 13.
The Latest Boxing News:
Tyson Fury Coming Out of Retirement, Fighting Opponent In 2026
Eddie Hearn Brilliantly Praises And Roasts Jake Paul In 70 Seconds Of Interview Gold
New #1 Contender For Gervonta Davis Revealed Before Lamont Roach Rematch
How to Watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More