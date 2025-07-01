How to Watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will tangle in a legendary trilogy fight as they square off on July 11. The highly anticipated contest will go down at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Taylor won the first fight back in 2022 via split decision and the second in 2024 via unanimous decision. However, both clashes were razor close and the decision could have swayed either way. The two legendary female boxers lock horns once again and the winner will be crowned the undisputed super lightweight champion.
Serrano is 47-3-1 with 31 knockout wins while Taylor (24-1-0) has six knockout wins. Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has put together an all-women's card for the event, and here's more information about the card.
Taylor vs Serrano date
Date: July 11, 2025
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 will take place on July 11, 2025.
Taylor vs Serrano time
Time: 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST (Main event ringwalk approx. 11pm EST)
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano will start at 8 pm EST (5 pm PST) with the main event ringwalk estimated to be at 11 pm EST / 8 pm PST.
Taylor vs Serrano location
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.
How to watch Taylor vs Serrano 3
Stream: Netflix
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 will broadcast live on Netflix. worldwide.
Taylor vs Serrano card
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano- Undisputed super lightweight title
Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Miranda- Undisputed super featherweight title
Ellie Scotney vs Yamileth Mercado- IBF, WBO, Ring Magazine, and WBC super bantamweight titles
Dina Thorslund vs Shurretta Metcalf- WBO, WBC, Ring Magazine, and IBF bantamweight titles
Tamn Thibeault vs Mary Casamassa- Middleweight
