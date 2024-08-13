Canelo Alvarez Opens Up About Losing Undisputed Title
By Mohamed Bahaa
Once the unquestionably dominant monarch of the super-middleweight class, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is no longer holding all four big titles. First joining the 168-pound class in December 2020, the famed Mexican fighter quickly won the WBC and WBA belts by unanimous decision over Callum Smith.
After a straightforward defense against Avni Yildrim, Alvarez kept his supremacy by adding the WBO championship to his record, therefore forcing Billy Joe Saunders to withdraw after eight rounds in their May 2021 contest. When Alvarez stopped Caleb Plant in the eleventh round to take the IBF title, he confirmed his position as the unquestionably champion in November of the same year. Canelo effectively maintained his four-belt status for the following several years against prominent opponents including Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder, Jermell Charlo, and Jaime Munguia.
For the 34-year-old champion, last month brought a notable shift nevertheless. Alvarez lost his title by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) for failing to satisfy the necessary defense criteria against William Scull, the top contender. Alvarez had never gone without the IBF belt since his unification, hence this defeat was the first time.
During a recent interview, Canelo discussed the matter and offered his interpretation of the loss. “There are levels. There are stars and there are superstars. They make the championship, not the championship makes them. Who is William Scull? I never hear about him. I’m not gonna do whatever they want. I’m gonna do whatever I want. Because I deserve it, because of all I have done.” Canelo said.
Canelo's selected opponent reflects this audacious posture. Alvarez chose to face the undefeated Edgar Berlanga instead of the top contender from the WBC, David Benavidez, who many feel is most worthy of a title chance. Given Benavidez's stated intentions to go to light-heavyweight, this choice has stoked more conjecture on whether a confrontation with him will ever take place.
Rekindling the famous Mexico-Puerto Rico rivalry in what looks to be an exciting fight, Canelo gets ready to meet Berlanga on September 14 in Las Vegas. Alvarez is resolved to fight on his own terms and keeps concentrated on his legacy despite the latest loss.