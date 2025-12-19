Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Prediction And Odds
In her second fight with Most Valuable Promotions, Alycia Baumgardner will attempt to defend the WBO, IBF and The Ring women's featherweight titles against Canadian contender Leila Beaudoin.
Baumgardner, 31, enters her seventh consecutive title defense on an 11-fight unbeaten streak, going without a loss since 2018. 'The Bomb' is coming off an all-action war with Jennifer Miranda in her MVP debut, which she won by unanimous decision.
Beaudoin, 29, enters her first world title fight six months after an impressive sixth-round TKO of former title challenger Elhem Mekhaled. Beaudoin improved to 13-1 with the win and extended her win streak to four.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin moneyline odds
Alycia Baumgardner: -1600
Leila Beaudoin: +830
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin method of victory
Alycia Baumgardner by decision: -270
Alycia Baumgardner by KO/TKO: +270
Leila Beaudoin by decision: +1100
Leila Beaudoin by KO/TKO: +1900
Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin prediction
Any fight involving Alycia Baumgardner is going to be one worth watching. Her opponent never seems to matter, as Baumgardner routinely turns every matchup into a dogfight and a battle of attrition. There is a good chance that by the end of the night, Baumgardner and Beaudoin could steal the show, much like Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano did in their first two meetings.
For Baumgardner, fighting with that pace and pressure is her main key to victory. Baumgardner's elite chin and underrated footwork consistently wear down her opponents.
However, Baumgardner's aggression can work against her. Her defensive numbers are sound, but Baumgardner's recklessness creates openings for fighters she should otherwise be overmatching to land on her.
Beaudoin, who typically prefers to fight her opponent from the outside, will have to be willing to go toe-to-toe with the champion.
Beaudoin has come a long way as a technician, but she has never been tested in the way Baumgardner pushes her opponents. Beaudoin, while coming off a knockout win, is also not much of a power threat, with just two of her 173 victories inside the distance.
Beaudoin can get her hands dirty when she needs to, but she is also often too willing to let her opponents push her into the ring. The Canadian has never fought anyone like Baumgardner, yet finds herself backed against the ropes more often than she should.
Beaudoin is a skilled fighter with good timing, and Baumgardner's fights have a tendency to be much closer than the pre-fight odds indicate. But given both fighters' track records, expect the champion to outwork the challenger down the stretch after a few close opening rounds to earn another victory on the judges' scorecards.
Prediction: Alycia Baumgardner by decision
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua Preview: Start Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Odds And Prediction
Anthony Joshua Weighs In On Jake Paul's Upset Chances
Amir Khan Sends Chilling Warning To Jake Paul Ahead Of Anthony Joshua Fight
Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1