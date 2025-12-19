Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin Prediction And Odds

In her second fight with Most Valuable Promotions, Alycia Baumgardner will attempt to defend the WBO, IBF and The Ring women's featherweight titles against Canadian contender Leila Beaudoin.

Baumgardner, 31, enters her seventh consecutive title defense on an 11-fight unbeaten streak, going without a loss since 2018. 'The Bomb' is coming off an all-action war with Jennifer Miranda in her MVP debut, which she won by unanimous decision.

Beaudoin, 29, enters her first world title fight six months after an impressive sixth-round TKO of former title challenger Elhem Mekhaled. Beaudoin improved to 13-1 with the win and extended her win streak to four.

Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin | Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin moneyline odds

Alycia Baumgardner: -1600

Leila Beaudoin: +830

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin method of victory

Alycia Baumgardner by decision: -270

Alycia Baumgardner by KO/TKO: +270

Leila Beaudoin by decision: +1100

Leila Beaudoin by KO/TKO: +1900

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin prediction

Any fight involving Alycia Baumgardner is going to be one worth watching. Her opponent never seems to matter, as Baumgardner routinely turns every matchup into a dogfight and a battle of attrition. There is a good chance that by the end of the night, Baumgardner and Beaudoin could steal the show, much like Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano did in their first two meetings.

For Baumgardner, fighting with that pace and pressure is her main key to victory. Baumgardner's elite chin and underrated footwork consistently wear down her opponents.

However, Baumgardner's aggression can work against her. Her defensive numbers are sound, but Baumgardner's recklessness creates openings for fighters she should otherwise be overmatching to land on her.

Beaudoin, who typically prefers to fight her opponent from the outside, will have to be willing to go toe-to-toe with the champion.

Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) and Canada’s #2 IBF, #3 WBO, and #3 WBA contender Leila Beaudoin | Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix

Beaudoin has come a long way as a technician, but she has never been tested in the way Baumgardner pushes her opponents. Beaudoin, while coming off a knockout win, is also not much of a power threat, with just two of her 173 victories inside the distance.

Beaudoin can get her hands dirty when she needs to, but she is also often too willing to let her opponents push her into the ring. The Canadian has never fought anyone like Baumgardner, yet finds herself backed against the ropes more often than she should.

Beaudoin is a skilled fighter with good timing, and Baumgardner's fights have a tendency to be much closer than the pre-fight odds indicate. But given both fighters' track records, expect the champion to outwork the challenger down the stretch after a few close opening rounds to earn another victory on the judges' scorecards.

Prediction: Alycia Baumgardner by decision

