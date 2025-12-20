Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor: Fight Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream
While the biggest boxing fight this weekend is between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua on Friday night, this isn't the only high-profile bout that includes a massive name both inside and outside the sports world.
The notorious Andrew "Cobra" Tate is making his return to the professional combat sports world, as he faces Chase Demoor in a bout for the Misfits heavyweight world title as part of the December 20 'Misfits Mania: The Fight Before Christmas' event that's taking place in Dubai.
There is a ton of intrigue around this bout, if only because Andrew Tate is a massive name due to his presence and influence on social media. While Tate is technically making his professional boxing debut, he does have significant kickboxing experience. But he hasn't competed in a professional bout since 2022.
That being said, Tate's 76-9-1 record in kickboxing shows that he has a significant experience advantage over Demoor, despite Demoor being much more active in recent years. Tate has also fought against much tougher fighters than Demoor at this point in their respective careers.
Given that Tate hasn't fought in so long, it's hard to know how he'll look on fight night. Demoor is much improved from the start of his career and should at least have a power advantage over Tate, which gives him a puncher's chance.
There are also several other compelling bouts in the Tate vs. Demoor undercard, including UFC legend Tony Ferguson making his second Misfits appearance against Warren Spencer. There are also several other Misfits title bouts that should generate a good deal of interest before the main event begins.
Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Fight Date
Date: December 20, 2025
Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Fight Time
Time: Main card start time: 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT (Main event ring walks approximately 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. GMT)
How To Watch Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor
Watch: The event streams via Rumble.
Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Location
Location: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, UAE
Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Full Card
- Andrew Tate (0-0) vs. Chase DeMoor (5-2-1): Misfits heavyweight title
- Tony Ferguson (1-0) vs. Warren Spencer (2-0): Misfits interim middleweight title
- Carla Jade (0-0) vs. Taylor Starling (2-1): Misfits women's lightweight title
- David Lopez (7-0) vs. Luis Garcia (13-2-1); Misfits pro welterweight title
- Amir Anderson (5-0) vs. Joe Laws (15-3): Misfits pro middleweight title
- Tai Emery (0-0) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (2-1): Misfits women's middleweight title
- Nurideen "Deen The Great" Shabazz (1-0) vs. Amado Vargas (13-0): lighweight bout
- Neeraj Goyat (19-4-2) vs. Anthony Taylor (3-3): middleweight bout
- Nicholai "NichLmao" Perrett (0-0) vs. Ben Williams (0-0): middleweight bout
Bout order subject to change on fight night.
