Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor: Fight Time, Undercard, How To Watch & Live Stream

While the biggest boxing fight this weekend is between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua on Friday night, this isn't the only high-profile bout that includes a massive name both inside and outside the sports world.

The notorious Andrew "Cobra" Tate is making his return to the professional combat sports world, as he faces Chase Demoor in a bout for the Misfits heavyweight world title as part of the December 20 'Misfits Mania: The Fight Before Christmas' event that's taking place in Dubai.

There is a ton of intrigue around this bout, if only because Andrew Tate is a massive name due to his presence and influence on social media. While Tate is technically making his professional boxing debut, he does have significant kickboxing experience. But he hasn't competed in a professional bout since 2022.

That being said, Tate's 76-9-1 record in kickboxing shows that he has a significant experience advantage over Demoor, despite Demoor being much more active in recent years. Tate has also fought against much tougher fighters than Demoor at this point in their respective careers.

Chase Demoor boxes on September 10 2022. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Given that Tate hasn't fought in so long, it's hard to know how he'll look on fight night. Demoor is much improved from the start of his career and should at least have a power advantage over Tate, which gives him a puncher's chance.

There are also several other compelling bouts in the Tate vs. Demoor undercard, including UFC legend Tony Ferguson making his second Misfits appearance against Warren Spencer. There are also several other Misfits title bouts that should generate a good deal of interest before the main event begins.

Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Fight Date

Date: December 20, 2025

Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Fight Time

Time: Main card start time: 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT (Main event ring walks approximately 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. GMT)

How To Watch Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor

Watch: The event streams via Rumble.

Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Location

Location: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Andrew Tate Destroys Chase DeMoor Live🥶 pic.twitter.com/nZGoHbVykb — University Program (@UniProgram) December 17, 2025

Andrew Tate vs Chase Demoor Full Card

Andrew Tate (0-0) vs. Chase DeMoor (5-2-1): Misfits heavyweight title

Tony Ferguson (1-0) vs. Warren Spencer (2-0): Misfits interim middleweight title

Carla Jade (0-0) vs. Taylor Starling (2-1): Misfits women's lightweight title

David Lopez (7-0) vs. Luis Garcia (13-2-1); Misfits pro welterweight title

Amir Anderson (5-0) vs. Joe Laws (15-3): Misfits pro middleweight title

Tai Emery (0-0) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (2-1): Misfits women's middleweight title

Nurideen "Deen The Great" Shabazz (1-0) vs. Amado Vargas (13-0): lighweight bout

Neeraj Goyat (19-4-2) vs. Anthony Taylor (3-3): middleweight bout

Nicholai "NichLmao" Perrett (0-0) vs. Ben Williams (0-0): middleweight bout

Bout order subject to change on fight night.

Andrew Tate enters preparation mode.

December 20th approaches.



Let goo pic.twitter.com/GKNSxLXyhn — Orangie clips (@ZezzClips) December 19, 2025