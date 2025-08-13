Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford Shared Foe Amir Khan Makes Clear Fight Prediction
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are facing off in what's one of the biggest boxing fights in history in exactly one month, on September 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Every member of the boxing community has weighed in on who they think will win this bout. However, nobody is more qualified to speak about Canelo and Crawford in the ring than Amir Khan, as the British boxing icon faced both men during his illustrious career (and lost to both).
While Khan made a prediction about the Canelo vs. Crawford bout earlier in the year, he expanded on his initial sentiment during his appearance on an August 11 episode of The PorterWay Podcast.
Amir Khan's Updated Stance on the Canelo vs. Crawford Fight
“It’s hard to say because I think since I fought Canelo, you have to understand, I fought both guys at the peak of their career," Khan said when asked whether he has any advice for either Canelo or Crawford ahead of their fight.
"I just feel that power is something that is going to stay with a fighter. For example, with Canelo, he is a very strong fighter. But then again, don’t get me wrong, I think Crawford can bang as well," Khan continued.
“Crawford is a strong puncher. As he’s adding weight on, and he’s put that muscle on, he’s become a stronger fighter. Back in the day, when we used to see Crawford fight at lightweight or featherweight, we did not really give him that respect for power. We thought he was a good boxer, a technical fighter, but later, you can see he’s carried that power with the weight and the muscle," Khan continued.
When ultimately getting to who he thinks will win the fight, Khan said, “It’s a hard fight to call honestly because it just depends what type of fighters show up on the night... I think that looking at both fighters, Canelo has had more harder fights going up and down the weight divisions. I think he’s been in more wars than Crawford. I think Crawford is the fresher fighter, who has been in less wars, but had as many hard fights, just not as hard as Canelo.
“I feel that Crawford has this fight in the bag because I have sparred with him even after we fought each other, and when he puts on that weight, he holds it so well- that muscle, and it’s not like he looks heavy or soft. He looks built and strong,” Khan concluded.
So there you have it; Amir Khan is sticking with his stance that Terence Crawford will produce the victory over Canelo.
