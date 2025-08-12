Lamont Roach Celebrates Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Domestic Violence Case Outcome
On July 11, Gervonta "Tank" Davis (who is the WBA lightweight champion and one of boxing's biggest stars) was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, on charges of assault after an alleged domestic violence dispute with his ex-girlfriend (who is also the mother of his two children).
The incident occurred on June 15, when Davis allegedly struck the woman on the back of the head. He also allegedly slapped her in the face while she was removing the children from the back of Davis' car after he came to pick them up for Father's Day.
The victim reportedly had a cut on her inner lip as a result of this altercation, and her mother (who appeared on the scene after the reported altercation occurred) had a phone recording where Davis could reportedly be seen throwing an object at his ex-girlfriend.
Gervonta Davis Domestic Violence Case Dropped
On August 12, Dylan Segelbaum of the Baltimore Banner broke news that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office decided against filing charges against Davis. This stemmed from Lindsay Chase, an attorney who represents Davis’ ex-girlfriend, reporting via email that she was declining to prosecute Davis.
Segelbaum's article also notes that any attempts to contact the ex-girlfriend's mother have been unsuccessful in the wake of Davis' arrest, and since the police officer who arrived on the scene hadn't witnessed any of the alleged altercations take place, he couldn't be used as a witness.
Lamont Roach Celebrates Gervonta Davis Case Verdict
As a result of this verdict, Gervonta is now free to focus on his boxing career for the time being. Of course, he was scheduled to face Lamont Roach on August 16, in a rematch of their March 1 title fight that ended up being a majority draw.
Many believed that Roach deserved to win that controversial fight for various reasons, which could have resulted in Davis receiving the first loss of his professional career. This is why there was a lot of intrigue about this upcoming rematch, which has since been postponed.
Roach made his feelings about Davis' case getting dropped clear on X Tuesday, as he responded, "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣" to an X post that featured a video of comedians Druski and Kevin Hart along with streamer Kai Cenat dancing and celebrating together with the caption, "Lamont Roach hearing the Gervonta Davis news today".
Roach might be thinking that his chances of getting the record straight against Tank in the near future have just become much better, now that this legal case is not an issue.
