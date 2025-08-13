Conor McGregor Once Torched Canelo Alvarez With Brutal ‘Uncooked Chicken’ Insult
Canelo Alvarez is widely considered the face of boxing, while in MMA, that status belongs to Conor McGregor despite the Irishman being inactive since 2021.
Personality wise, they are polar opposites. Canelo is loved for being humble, while McGregor's trash talk was a key aspect of his astronomical rise and success in the UFC.
The pair once tangled in a ruthless online exchange after McGregor commented on Canelo's 2013 defeat against Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather beat a young Canelo via majority decision and McGregor claimed he did better against 'Money' than Alvarez.
The Irish superstar wrote on X:
One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo.
I’d love another go.
Canelo responded, saying he would need one hand to beat McGregor and would handle the challenge without throwing too many shots. "I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches."
McGregor was triggered and fired back, reminding Canelo that he wouldn't even need a hand if the tables were turned and the fight took place in an MMA setting. He responded in a now deleted tweet, "Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint. I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar."
Canelo didn't back down and responded, "You act like a little kid. You have a big mouth and you know how to talk sh*t well, but when the fight come you always quit."
This is not the only occasion that McGregor and Canelo have traded barbs on social media, but they have never fought. Another UFC superstar, though, is currently campaigning for a fight against Alvarez.
Ilia Topuria calls out Canelo Alvarez
Ilia Topuria has some of the best boxing skills in the UFC. The Georgia-born Spaniard, the current UFC lightweight champion, has knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira in his last three fights. Topuria has razor sharp hands and is willing to step inside the squared circle against Canelo.
Speaking to The Nelk Boys, Topuria said, "I would love to go against the winner of Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Canelo, because he was my idol. There's always respect for everyone, but I have to try. Why not? I feel like I can do it. If they want to give me the opportunity to do it directly, why not?"
Canelo was also asked his thoughts on Topuria in a press conference ahead of his fight against Terence Crawford. He responded, "First of all, I have never seen him fight a full fight, completely, but I really love him and respect him a lot, and I admire and thank him."
