Canelo vs. Munguia Free Live Stream (Premier Boxing Champions Prelims)
The night has arrived for the undisputed super middleweight boxing title fight between champion Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia, but there's some other action to get to first.
Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena will play host to tonight's high-profile event. Canelo hasn't lost a fight at 168 pounds, while Munguia has gone undefeated his entire career up to this point. Who will walk out of "Sin City" with the gold?
Before we get our answer, there is a live stream of the Canelo vs. Munguia prelims.
Canelo vs. Munguia Prelims Live Stream
In the undercard before the pay-per-view begins, rising junior middleweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. will collide with Ronald Cruz. Plus, Jesus Ramos will look to avenge the first loss of his pro boxing career to Erickson Lubin when he shares the ring with Johan Gonzalez, who is on a three-fight winning streak.
Those fights will be featured in a free live stream prior to the PPV portion of the card. As for the big Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight, you can check out Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout homepage for video highlights of the massive unified championship bout.
The prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the Canelo vs. Munguia prelims live stream for free by clicking the YouTube link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MMLwttwSro
