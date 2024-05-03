Ryan Garcia Accuses UFC’s Conor McGregor of Steroid Use: ‘You Ran from Being Tested'
(Photo: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports)
Tensions are rising between Conor McGregor and Ryan Garcia.
The combat sports superstars went from friends to enemies real quick after Garcia reportedly tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine in his latest boxing win against Devin Haney.
Former UFC Champion McGregor expressed his total disdain for Garcia following the failed drug test, calling for a lifetime ban and a sparring session against the 25 year-old boxer for breaking the rules. "The Notorious" even went as far as telling Garcia to "Get your head together or kill yourself" in a now-deleted Tweet.
Garcia maintains that he's never taken PED's in his career and pulls a reverse card against the oncoming McGregor, who has also faced steroid accusations in the past.
"If I see Connor mcgregor, I’m going to break your weak ass ankle," Garcia responded to McGregor on 'X'. "You ran from being tested bc you were on Roids. Roadhouse or ROIDRAGE. FUDGE CONNOR CACA BRAIN."
While McGregor has never failed a drug test in the UFC, there was much speculation made about the fighter's most recent off-season where he did more than repair himself following a nasty broken leg injury suffered in his last bout against Dustin Poirier.
McGregor looked bigger than ever in his road to recovery and his killer physique was on full display in his acting debut in "Road House." In that time, complications arose with the UFC's anti-doping partner USADA as they ultimately split with the promotion after making no exceptions when it came to drug-testing McGregor prior to his massive return to the sport.
"King Ryan" would double down on his call-out of the UFC superstar, citing McGregor can take whatever he wants in the lead-up to a potential fight between the two. Garcia thinks the result will be the same regardless.
"I'll put him to sleep," Garcia said of McGregor on Instagram Live. "I bet y'all felt that power through the screen. I will not knock McGregor out bad. You think Floyd [Mayweather] did him bad? And I'll let him weigh whatever he wants, and I'll let him take steroids, And I'll still show you what I could do to Conor McGregor."
As Ryan Garcia works through his current drug testing controversy, Conor McGregor is preparing for a monumental fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th.
