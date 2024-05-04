Canelo vs. Munguia Live Stream Results: Coverage of Undisputed Boxing Title Bout
(Image via Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions)
It is now time for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia event.
Canelo vs. Munguia will be contested for Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight gold. It's a big all-Mexican showdown and even those who are picking the favorite, Canelo, believe Munguia is going to make things fun. With that said, the challenger has every intention of defying the odds and becoming the new king at 168 pounds.
It all goes down live tonight, and Sports Illustrated's MMA Knockout has you covered with live results and video highlights.
Canelo vs. Munguia Live Results
Canelo vs. Munguia isn't the only title fight on the docket for this Premier Boxing Champions production in association with Golden Boy Promotions. We will also see WBC interim welterweight titleholder Mario Barrios put his gold at stake against Fabian Maidana. WBC interim featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa is also defending his hardware against Jessie Magdeleno.
The first title fight on the PPV card will feature the WBA (regular) welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis take on Gabriel Maestre. The action will begin at 8 p.m. ET.
Make sure you keep refreshing this page throughout the night for updated live results and video highlights. We will be providing live play-by-play for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia, and quick results for the rest of the PPV card. Each fight listed below will have video highlights.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia Results
- Canelo Alvarez (c) def. Jaime Munguia via unanimous decision (117-110, 116-111, 115-112) - for the IBF, WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles
- Mario Barrios (c) def. Fabian Maidana via unanimous decision (116-111, 116-111, 116-111) - for the WBC interim welterweight title
- Brandon Figueroa (c) def. Jessie Magdaleno via KO (body punch) - R9, 2:59 - for the WBC interim featherweight title
- Eimantas Stanionis (c) def. Gabriel Maestre via unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 119 -109) - for the WBA (regular) welterweight title
Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Jaime Munguia - for the IBF, WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles
Round 1:
Munguia threw out jabs early on. As Munguia walked back, he had a three-punch combination that was mostly blocked by Canelo. The referee warned Munguia about mushing Canelo in the face on the break. Canelo landed a left hook.
Round 2:
Canelo connected with more left hands early in the second stanza. A right hand landed for Munguia. A straight right hand was there for the champion.
Round 3:
Munguia went to the body and then upstairs early in round three. Canelo got back with a right hand. He connected with a counter right hand when Munguia overextended. Munguia pressured Canelo against the ropes, but didn't take the bait. Munguia moved in with a combination and landed a right hand near the end of the round.
Round 4:
Munguia barely avoided a counter punch as he overcommitted. A clean right hand scored for Canelo. Alvarez got in a jab. Munguia landed a right hand, but Canelo fired off with his own right hand. An uppercut dropped Munguia.
Round 5:
Canelo popped Munguia with a jab. He was looking for another solid counter.
Another jab landed for Canelo, and he missed an uppercut. This round was all Alvarez.
Round 6:
A left hook from Canelo gave Munguia pause early in this round. Jaime swung wild, but Canelo avoided danger. Canelo pounded the body of his opponent.
Round 7:
Canelo landed two hard body shots. Munguia moved in and threw punches with Canelo against the ropes, but he ate a big left hook that almost knocked out his mouthpiece.
Round 8:
Munguia let his hands fly, but Canelo appeared to be looking for more counters. Canelo simply didn't seem impressed with Munguia's power.
Round 9:
Munguia hit an accidental low blow and the ref told Jaime to keep it clean. Munguia was definitely trying to get some offense going, landing some punches on Canelo. A right cross from Canelo connected. Alvarez also scored some more body punches.
Round 10:
A right hand followed by a left to the body was there for Munguia. Canelo scored another counter, this time with an uppercut to the body. Canelo connected with a one-two combination near the end of the round.
Round 11:
Canelo continued to make Munguia miss. There was a clash of heads, but no cut on either man. Munguia had a jab to the body followed up a punch up top. Canelo answered with a shot to the body and some punches upstairs.
Round 12:
Munguia was swinging away knowing he needed a knockout at this point. Canelo had no problems returning fire with a power jab. Alvarez went to the body and then he landed a left hook. A right hand caught Munguia clean. They went the distance and embraced.
The judges scored the fight for Canelo (117-110, 116-111, 115-112).
Mario Barrios (c) vs. Fabian Maidana - for the WBC interim welterweight title
Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Jessie Magdaleno - for the WBC interim featherweight title
Eimantas Stanionis (c) vs. Gabriel Maestre - for the WBA (regular) welterweight title
