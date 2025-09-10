Canelo vs Crawford: How To Watch The Fight Around The World
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will headline the 'once in a lifetime' bout at Allegiant Stadium on September 13. The undisputed super middleweight title is on the line for the monumental clash between the two superstar boxers.
Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is currently the undisputed title holder at 168 lbs. Crawford (41-0-0, 31 KOs) is set to make his debut in the division as he moves up two weight classes to take on the Mexican superstar.
With a win, one of the fighters could catapult themselves onto the greatest of all time list. Hence, there's a battle for legacy on the line in the fight apart from the monetary rewards that come from such a big event.
How To Watch Canelo vs Crawford
Watch/Stream: Netflix
Canelo vs Crawford will stream exclusively on Netflix around the world.
Is Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford free on Netflix?
Yes, Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will be free for Netflix subscribers. No additional costs or purchases are necessary.
Canelo vs Crawford undercard
Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr: Super welterweight
Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez: Super middleweight
Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas: Junior lightweight
Canelo vs Crawford prelims
Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams
Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Jr
Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez
Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo
Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's most recent fights
Canelo defeated William Scull in May to become the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time. The fight, though, was termed as one of the worst of the modern era and recorded an unwanted compubox record for the fewest punches thrown.
Crawford, meanwhile, last fought in August 2024. He defeated Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision in a tough fight to become the WBO interim super welterweight champion.
