Boxing

Canelo vs Crawford: How To Watch The Fight Around The World

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is on September 13.

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will headline the 'once in a lifetime' bout at Allegiant Stadium on September 13. The undisputed super middleweight title is on the line for the monumental clash between the two superstar boxers.

Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is currently the undisputed title holder at 168 lbs. Crawford (41-0-0, 31 KOs) is set to make his debut in the division as he moves up two weight classes to take on the Mexican superstar.

With a win, one of the fighters could catapult themselves onto the greatest of all time list. Hence, there's a battle for legacy on the line in the fight apart from the monetary rewards that come from such a big event.

How To Watch Canelo vs Crawford

Watch/Stream: Netflix

Canelo vs Crawford will stream exclusively on Netflix around the world.

Is Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford free on Netflix?

Yes, Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will be free for Netflix subscribers. No additional costs or purchases are necessary.

Canelo vs Crawford undercard

Callum Walsh vs Fernando Vargas Jr: Super welterweight

Christian Mbilli vs Lester Martinez: Super middleweight

Mohammed Alakel vs John Ornelas: Junior lightweight

Canelo vs Crawford prelims

Serhii Bohachuk vs Brandon Adams

Ivan Dychko vs Jermaine Franklin Jr

Reito Tsutsumi vs Javier Martinez

Sultan Almohamed vs Martin Caraballo

Steven Nelson vs Raiko Santana

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's most recent fights

Canelo defeated William Scull in May to become the undisputed super middleweight champion for the second time. The fight, though, was termed as one of the worst of the modern era and recorded an unwanted compubox record for the fewest punches thrown.

Crawford, meanwhile, last fought in August 2024. He defeated Israil Madrimov via unanimous decision in a tough fight to become the WBO interim super welterweight champion.

The Latest Boxing News

feed

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.