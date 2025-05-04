Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Breaks Unfortunate Punches Thrown Record
Canelo Alvarez defeated William Scull via unanimous decision in their undisputed super middleweight title fight on May 3. The judges scored the contest 115-113, 116-112, and 119-109 in Canelo's favor.
The fight, however, underdelivered. Scull avoided attacking Alvarez, instead circling the ring for the majority of the contest. The Cuban arguably went into survival mode rather than trying to win the fight.
As for Alvarez, a few body shots were his most significant attack during the fight. Overall, it was an underwhelming fight which broke an undesired punch statistic record.
Only 445 punches were thrown during the main event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the least in a 12-round fight since CompuBox started recording punch statistics back in 1985.
Alvarez is set to take on Terence Crawford next on September 12. Canelo and Crawford faced off in the ring after the fight against Scull as Turki Alalshikh made the much reported contest official. Reacting to his win against Scull, Alvarez said:
It was a boring fight. A fighter not trying to win and just trying to survive. I hate those kind of fighters.
Canelo Alvarez is now 63-2-2 with 39 knockout wins, and is now a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion. While the Scull fight wasn't exciting by any means, Alvarez continues to stack up the wins and improve his record.
His blockbuster showdown against Terence Crawford will surely be one to watch and fans should expect a much better show than what was seen last night against Scull.
