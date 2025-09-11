Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford: Keys to Victory For The 'Once In A Lifetime' Bout
Five years ago, it seemed like Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford's paths would never cross. Fast forward to 2025 and the two are set to fight for all the gold at 168 lbs.
In 2020, boxing's cash cow was busy chasing undisputed supremacy at super middleweight, while Nebraska's favorite son was dominating the welterweight division, en route to his superfight with Errol Spence Jr.
But on Sept. 13th, two of boxing's pound for pound best will step in the ring to prove that "There Can Only Be One."
This Saturday, Canelo and Crawford will face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, with both boxers expected to make the walk to the ring at 11 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. PST.
Both boxers are on the Ring Magazine's pound for pound list, with Crawford rated at No. 3, and Canelo at No. 8.
The accolades for each fighter is Hall of Fame worthy. "Bud" and Canelo are both four division world champions, but the Nebraska native became the first fighter to ever become undisputed in two division in the four belt era. Canelo also made history, becoming the first and only undisputed champion at super middleweight, winning that crown in 2021 and most recently in his last fight with William Scull on May 3rd.
Will the face of boxing reign supreme, or will the undefeated challenger prove the doubters wrong yet again?
Here are two keys to victory for both Alvarez and Crawford.
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez
Mix Up The Punches Using The High Guard
The undisputed super middleweight champion is one of the best when it comes to mixing up his shots and using feints to open up opponents. Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) also sets up his best work while disguising it through a high defensive guard.
The last three fights for Canelo haven't been the most entertaining, but they proved the 35-year-old still has a few tricks up his sleeve. While his punch output has been low, his selection and placement has resulted in higher accuracy and knockdowns. Some of the best moments in his fights with Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia have come from when he fights with his hands up in the high guard.
The high guard gives Alvarez the advantage of changing levels quickly, while also maintaining his base pressing forward. It's also where the champ can create the biggest opportunities. Even with his lackluster fight against Scull, Alvarez's most effective moments came when he was attacking the body with the high posture.
I know this may seem like a weird key to victory, but "Bud" has shown to have trouble with boxers disguising punches in the high guard. The biggest examples are his matchups with Israil Madrimov and Egidijus Kavaliauskas. In both of those fights, Crawford was having trouble and even hurt while trying to read and telegraph what was coming at him. That small detail could prove vital for the champion
Use Proactive Pressure To Mentally Fatigue Crawford
It's clear Canelo's best days are behind him, but there's still more than enough left to beat Crawford. He just can't fight how he's been fighting since his loss to Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, 2022.
The Guadalajara-native continues to pressure his opponents, but it's not the same pressure that he use to apply during his hay day. While he has had success making fighters crumble under his forward movement, Alvarez has become far more stagnant, barely moving his head off the center. On top of that, his footwork is not the best, almost looking stuck in the mud.
To beat Crawford, Canelo needs to be on his A-game, utilizing slips, rolls and feints to mentally fatigue Crawford and keep him in first gear. He needs to slow down "Bud's" reaction, which will open the way for a more effective offense in rounds seven through 12.
Alvarez is not the fastest nor the quickest boxer, especially at 35-years-old. But if he can put in the extra work on the movement, he can let his power and counterpunching shine through.
Terence Crawford
Control Distance With Your Lead Hand
While Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is moving up 14 pounds for the matchup, he is the far more skilled boxer out of the two. And one key factor in all of his victories is how he utilizes his lead hand.
"Bud's" front hand is not only a jabbing machine, but it's a tool to probe opponents and make them second guess their next move. Combine that with his footwork and ability to cut angles, it could trouble Alvarez as the fight gets into the later rounds.
If Crawford is able to control range and distance against Canelo, it would neutralize the champion's ability to fight on the inside and make him pay for his inactivity. The biggest example of this being exploited is Alvarez's loss to Bivol. In that fight, the 35-year-old constantly tried to chase the big effective shots, but Bivol kept him at range, and kept him guessing with his footwork and high volume offense.
One big difference between Bivol and Crawford, though, is that "Bud" has the timing and power to really change the trajectory of a fight with one punch. If he's able to capitalize on Canelo's autopilot-like movement, he could really make him pay, and even finish the fight inside 12 rounds.
Use Boxing IQ To Manage Tempo of the Fight
Crawford's boxing IQ is arguably the best in boxing, using the first few round to read his opponent and track patterns to adjust his gameplan.
His versatility helps the 37-year-old observe habits and weakness, resulting in constant tempo changes in the fight. Combine that with the confidence of never being in true danger, "Bud's" mental will is superior to any other boxer.
The IQ will be key to controlling the tempo of the fight because once Crawford understands Canelo's game, he can come up with several strategies and traps to keep the champion guessing. That will result in "Bud" dictating where the fight takes place and opening up Alvarez for exploitation.
The majority of Canelo's victories come with him controlling the fight in a slow, methodical way. Once you disrupt that rhythm to put more of a higher pace, and a rigid tempo, you start to see him fold under the pressure, much like his losses against Bivol and Floyd Mayweather.
Combine Crawford's ring IQ with his ability to fight southpaw or orthodox, his gameplan could become a real problem for Canelo.
We are living in a historic time in boxing, where all the best fights are being made. It feels like a real resurgence is happening in the sport, and this fight is a major part of that renaissance. And as it is billed, this fight truly feels "Once in a Lifetime."
Canelo vs. Crawford will take place Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium. The card will start at 9 p.m. ET. and can be streamed on Netflix.
