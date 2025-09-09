Boxing

Canelo vs Crawford Date: When Will The 'Once In A Lifetime' Fight Take Place?

Free up your weekend, because the biggest fight of 2025 is here!

Johan Alyas Blanco

The biggest fight of 2025 is here, and two of the most prolific names in boxing will step in the ring for all the gold.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will defend his undisputed super-middleweight titles against undefeated, former two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford with the fight being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo vs Crawford Date

Date: September 13, 2025

Canelo Alvarez will face off against Terence Crawford on September 13th, 2025.

Both boxers are coming off major wins in their last fights, which set the stage for the mega showdown.

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is currently on a six-fight winning streak, beating the likes of Jermell Charlo, Edgar Berlanga, Jaime Munguia, and Gennady Golovkin in that stretch. In his last fight, on May 3rd, Canelo beat William Scull by unanimous decision to recapture undisputed gold at 168 lbs, marking the second time he's won all four belts in the division.

Despite the high profile wins, many boxing pundits have been critical of the 35-year-old's recent performances, especially after Canelo vs Scull set a Compubox record for the fewest punches thrown in a 12-round fight, something never before seen in the punch counter's 40-year history.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will be fighting at super-middleweight for the first time, jumping up 14 pounds. In his last fight, he beat Israil Madrimov to become the WBA junior middleweight champion on Aug. 3rd, 2024. That fight was the first time he fought at 154 lbs, moving up after fighting at welterweight for the last five years.

Canelo Alvarez (left) and Terence Crawford (right) during the final leg of their Press Tour
Canelo Alvarez (left) and Terence Crawford (right) during the final leg of their Press Tour / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As skillful and dangerous 'Bud' is, many have questions on how his power, movement and timing will translate after jumping up two weight divisions. On top of that, Crawford has fought only fought five times since 2020, averaging one fight a year.

Canelo vs Crawford will be streamed live on Netflix, and will be promoted by Zuffa Boxing and UFC CEO Dana White in partnership with Turki Alashikh and Riyadh Season.

