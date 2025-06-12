Canelo vs Crawford Poster Rips Off Mayweather vs Canelo Design And Tagline
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is set for September 13 with the fight taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Viewers around the globe will be able to tune in via streaming giant, Netflix.
Crawford is 41-0-0 with 31 career knockout wins. He is a four division world champion and was undisputed at 147 and 140 lbs weight classes. Canelo is 63-2-2 and is also a four division champion. The Mexican currently holds the undisputed super middleweight title. It's a fight between two of the greatest fighters of this era.
Ring Magazine has recently released the poster for the event with the tagline 'The One'. The fight poster, though, is strangely similar to that of Canelo's 2013 clash against Floyd Mayweather. In fact, in that fight, in which a 23-year-old Canelo lost to Mayweather, the same tagline and poster design was used.
Many believe Crawford is a similar fighter to Mayweather. 'Bud' is elusive with razor sharp instincts and is a true master of the sweet science. However, he will be jumping up two weight classes to take on Canelo, who has heavy hands.
Apart from his power, the Mexican has equal technical prowess and possesses a wide arsenal of weapons, making the Crawford fight a must watch for the fans.
The two fighters will start a three city press tour in June ahead of their September 13 bout. The first stop will take place on June 20 in Riyadh, followed by a June 22 visit to Fanatics Fest in New York City. The final stop on the press tour is June 27 in Las Vegas.
