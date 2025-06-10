Turki Alalshikh Issues Open Call For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Undercard Fighters
Canelo Alvarez will fight Terence Crawford on September 13 with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line. The consensus is that it will be one of the biggest fights in recent memory with both Canelo and Crawford belong atop the pound-for-pound ladder.
Dana White confirmed that the fight will take place in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on Netflix, and now Turki Alalshikh has released a video thanking all parties involved for making the event happen.
In addition to thanking everyone involved, Alalshikh has dropped big news regarding the undercard of the fight. Alalshikh noted that Canelo vs Crawford is big enough to draw the audience, so instead of filling the undercard with other notable fighters, he issued an open call for talented up and comers who could use the platform to make a name for themselves.
MORE: Terence Crawford Issues Threat To Canelo Alvarez: ‘You’re in My Way'
In the video shared on X, he said:
This is a very good opportunity for the talent in boxing. We will make the undercard, all the undercards, about talent. Because we have the biggest fight, we don't need big fights on the undercard. For that, we'll give the chance to the talents. If you think you are ready to be on the undercard of Canelo-Crawford, come talk with us, and maybe, you will have a chance.
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are two superstar names. Hence, Alalshikh's decision looks like a smart busines strategy. The two headliners, meanwhile, will sit down for an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
BREAKING: It’s the fight of the century and I’ve got the BIG interview with boxing superstars @Canelo & @terencecrawford- coming to @PiersUncensored
later this week. You won’t want to miss this!
The Latest Boxing News:
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Broadcast Details Confirmed By Dana White
Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Wages Bitter War Of Words With Devin Haney's Dad
Manny Pacquiao Sends Scathing Message About 'Dirty' Political Career
Lamont Roach Teases Fight With Champion Before Gervonta Davis Rematch