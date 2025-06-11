How to Watch Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
Richardson Hitchins is set to make the first defense of his IBF junior welterweight title when he faces his most high-profiled opponent yet, George Kambosos Jr.
Hitchins and Kombosos Jr. will clash in the main event on June 14th at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on DAZN. Should Hitchins win, it could open up the opportunity for a potential unification fight against any of the other champions at 140 lbs. For Kambosos, it's his second fight since moving up to junior welterweight, and this may be his last shot at a world title.
Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) is coming off his IBF world title win, beating Liam Paro by unanimous decision on December 7th, 2024. He will be fighting for the first time this year in front of a crowd not too far from his hometown of Brooklyn, New York. The 27-year-old is currently the No. 1 ranked junior welterweight according to Ring Magazine. A win will open up a potential unification bout against WBO Champion Teofimo Lopez, WBA champion Gary Antuanne Russell, or WBC champion Alberto Puello.
Kambosos (22-3, 10 KOs) will be fighting for the second time this year, last beating Jake Wyllie by unanimous decision on March 22nd. This is also "The Emperor's" second fight at 140 lbs, predominately fighting at lightweight the majority of his career.
Since beating Teofimo Lopez for the unified lightweight titles back on November 27th, 2021, Kambosos has had a rocky stretch, going 2-3 in his last five fights. He's lost to world level boxers like Devin Haney (twice) and Vasiliy Lomachenko. And right now, it seems like the 31-year-old is treading the line between a top contender and a gatekeeper.
Here is how to watch the fight and the rest of the card on Saturday.
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr date
Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr start time
Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT
How to watch Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr.
TV/ Stream: DAZN
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Jr location
Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr. Main Card
Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs) vs George Kambosos Jr. (22-3, 10 KOs): 12-round junior welterweight bout for Hitchins' IBF title
Andy Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs) vs Hironori Mishiro (17-1-1, 6 KOs) : 12-round lightweight bout
Teremoana Teremoana Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) vs. Aleem Whitfield (9-0, 6 KOs): 6-round heavyweight bout
