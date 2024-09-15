CES Boxing Gears Up For Back-to-Back Fight Nights
By Moses Ochieng
CES Boxing is keeping up its packed fall schedule with two thrilling events scheduled for consecutive weekends in late October and early November. Headlining the "Halloween Knock Out" card will be Lynn, Massachusetts' Rashidi Ellis (24-1, 15 KOs) and Argentina's Brian Chaves (14-5, 5 KOs). The event will showcase some of the top prospects from the Boston area.
The 31-year-old Ellis last entered the ring in January 2023, suffering his first career defeat to Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs). Villa dropped Ellis twice in the 12th and final round, securing a thrilling majority decision in their IBF Welterweight Title Eliminator. The fight was fought at close quarters, with Villa pressing forward while Ellis relied on counterpunching.
Ellis' opponent, 32-year-old Brian Chaves, is also coming off a recent loss. Just two months ago, he faced Chordale Booker (23-1, 11 KOs), who stopped him in three rounds after knocking him down three times. After the third round, the referee decided to stop the fight, awarding Booker another victory in his home state of Connecticut.
Both fighters are aiming for a comeback in the "Halloween Knock Out" bout late next month, promising an exciting clash for the fans.
A week later, on November 2, undefeated lightweight prospect Alejandro “El Abusador” Paulino (18-0, 14 KOs) will face his toughest challenge yet, Toka Kahn Clary (29-3, 19 KOs), as the headliner of the "CES Autumn Classic." This exciting event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut will also showcase junior welterweight prospect Wilson “Ill Will” Mascarenhas (11-1, 5 KOs), New England Super Featherweight Champion “King” Kevin Walsh (14-0, 7 KOs), along with several other high-profile matchups that will be announced soon.
“These are two fantastic nights of boxing taking place a week apart in New England. Rashidi Ellis was one of our shining stars on the Boston Butchers this year, and he is only one or two fights away from challenging for a major world title,” CES Boxing founder Jimmy Burchfield Sr said in media reports.
“Alejandro Paulino is one of our best prospects in many years. He’s taking a step-up fight against a very tough Toka Kahn Clary and will have to be at his best to pass the test and graduate to contender,” He added.