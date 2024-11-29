Chisora-Miller Clash Scrapped: February Bout Officially Called Off
By Robert Kemboi
Derek Chisora is set to face Otto Wallin after his fight with Jarrell Miller which was due to headline a card on February 8 in Manchester, staged by Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions was called off earlier this week.
However, Miller announced on Tuesday that the fight had fallen through due to a contractual dispute with his former promoter, Dmitry Salita.
"The fight with Chisora is off, Chisora is a good dude, he wants to fight, I want to fight.” Miller posted on Intagram.
"The fight is off because this little piece of s*** named Dmitry Salita, the dirtiest human being I have met in my entire life and I have met a lot of dirty mother f******.”
"But Salita is the worst human being that has ever walked the planet.” Miller added.”
"Him and his dirty a*** lawyer are compulsive liars. My contract is up with him but he is exercising his first and last right refusal and blatantly made up an entire story to try to get more money out of me.”
Wallin, the fighter who famously left Tyson Fury with a bloody face, requiring 47 stitches and plastic surgery to repair the severe damage inflicted during their 2019 fight, has been selected as the replacement for Miller. Despite the brutal injuries, Wallin managed to continue fighting and ultimately went the distance, earning a points victory. His resilience and ability to withstand such punishment have made him a formidable opponent, and now he steps in as Chisora's next challenger, bringing a reputation for toughness and skill to the heavyweight division.
Chisora is currently riding a two-fight win streak having revived his career with wins over Gerald Washington and Joe Joyce.
He is 35-13 overall and wants to have two more fights in order to make it to 50 professional bouts before hanging up his gloves.
His final outing is expected to be a trilogy clash with Dillian Whyte.