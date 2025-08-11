Heavyweight Knockout Artist Claims He Would "Run Over" Oleksandr Usyk
Jarrell Miller has not won a fight in over two years but still believes he is a nightmare matchup for undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
One year after fighting former champion Andy Ruiz Jr. to a majority draw, Miller is finally scheduled to return to the ring against Michael Hunter on Sept. 11. Should he get back in the win column, Miller not only believes he would be in line for a title shot, but he views himself as a nightmare matchup for Usyk.
"I know for a fact I can beat Usyk," Miller told Ring Magazine. "With me training and me having a proper training camp, I know I can beat Usyk... I would run him over. Usyk has a problem with guys who put their chin down and want to bang out."
Miller began his boxing career undefeated through his first 24 bouts before running into Daniel Dubois in December 2023. 'Big Baby' hurt Dubois early, but his cardio failed him, leading to a 10th-round TKO loss.
He returned to the ring eight months later to face Ruiz, where his pressure and power took over late in the fight to force the draw.
While Miller might want to be in the title conversation, he is not yet on Usyk's radar. The 38-year-old champion instead appears destined for a title unification bout with WBO interim champion Joseph Parker.
Jarrell Miller returns to headline Las Vegas event against Michael Hunter
If he wishes for even a slim chance of facing Usyk, Miller will need to get past the 24-1-2 Hunter in his return fight. Hunter, whose lone career loss came against Usyk in a cruiserweight title fight in 2017, enters the matchup on a 12-fight unbeaten streak.
Miller and Hunter will headline a Thursday night fight card in Las Vegas. A venue has yet to be confirmed, but the bout's placement just two days before the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford event makes it somewhat of an appetizer.
Should they both make it to the ring unharmed, Miller and Hunter will both end lengthy layoffs. Since his draw with Ruiz, Miller was matched up with WBA interim heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley before a series of puzzling events led to his withdrawal.
Likewise, Hunter has not fought since December 2024, when he finished Christian Larrondo Garcia with a fifth-round TKO. The win was his fourth consecutive and shot him up to No. 1 in the WBA's heavyweight rankings.
