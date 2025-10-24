Salita Promotions Heads Back To Puerto Rico For Joshua Pagan Fight
Joshua "Double J" Pagan (13-0, 4KO’s) and Maliek "Mahem" Montgomery (20-1, 18KO’s) are headed into a big showdown tonight at the San Juan at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente. It’s a 10-round clash for the NABO Lightweight title.
Ashleyann Lozada (2-0, 1KO) will take on Melissa Parker (6-3-1, 2KOs) in an 8-round matchup for the WBC Latino title. On paper, that’s a big jump-up in class; however, Lozada is Puerto Rico’s first-ever female Olympic boxer.
Both of the fighters in the main event also have substantial amateur pedigrees. Pagan is a three-time Golden Gloves Champion from Grand Rapids, Michigan, who is of Puerto Rican heritage.
Montgomery is from Macon, Georgia, and is easily the more heavy-handed of the two fighters. His 18 knockouts in 20 wins are a testament to his power and killer instinct. His amateur pedigree is equally noteworthy. Montgomery is a National Golden Gloves Champion and 2016 Olympic Trials runner-up.
“While I don’t bring the knockouts, I bring excitement to the ring,” said Pagan in the virtual press conference to launch the fight earlier this week.
Promoters Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions and Javier Bustillo of Universal Promotions are working jointly on the event.
“We’re proud to bring ‘Big Time Boxing Puerto Rico’ to a venue that represents the heart of sports and culture on the island. Coliseo Roberto Clemente is an iconic setting for an event of this caliber, and our priority has always been to ensure a safe, seamless, and memorable experience for every fan in attendance.”
The storied Puerto Rican venue is named after the iconic Major League Baseball player, Roberto Clemente, and has seen its share of big fights in recent years. Salita has made Puerto Rico somewhat of a second home for his promotional company.
“It’s been an honor to work with Javier Bustillo to bring world-class fights to Puerto Rico,” said Salita. “I want to thank the city and the commission for helping us bring this event to one of the island’s most historic and beloved venues. Fans are going to witness an incredible night of boxing that captures the spirit and passion of Puerto Rico.”
