Chris Algieri Breaks Down The Style Clash Between Isaac Cruz And Lamont Roach Jr [Exclusive]

Former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz takes on reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach Jr. for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title this weekend from San Antonio, Texas.

The two former champions both famously gave fits to Gervonta Davis in their respective bouts with the boxer from Baltimore, Maryland. Davis is the current and undefeated WBA lightweight champion.

Lamont Roach Jr. and Gervonta "Tank" Davis during a March 1, 2025 boxing fight. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Two Former Gervonta Davis Opponents Faceoff

“They both wanted the rematches with Mr. Gervonta that obviously didn’t materialize, so now they are fighting each other,” said Chris Algieri. Algieri held the WBO junior welterweight title in 2014 and is also a color commentator for everything from podcasts to broadcasts these days as one of the hardest-working people in boxing.

Algieri spoke to KO on SI about what makes this weekend's fight an interesting one.

“It’s a very interesting style match-up. You have got Isaac Cruz, who is a two-fisted attacker who comes forward – he is a pressure fighter who has a ton of will. He tries to break you down. You got Lamont Roach Jr., who is a prototypical East Coast/DMV area fighter. He is super sharp and has a really high boxing IQ.”

Cruz Control?

Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro at the pre-fight weigh-in on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Chris Algieri says that Lamont Roach Jr. will try to slow things down and fight at a distance. If he can do that, his defensive skills and jab will make it a long night for Cruz. He can win in a lot of ways, but the judges' scorecards seem most likely. He also explained that Cruz has struggled with slick boxers.

“We have seen Cruz befuddled by Jose Valenzuela, who I don’t think boxes as well as Lamont Roach does,” said.

Cruz faced Jose Valenzuela at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, in 2024. He lost a split decision and with it the WBA super lightweight title. Since then, Cruz has bounced back with two wins and is now 28-3-1 as a professional fighter.

Lamont Roach Jr. (25–1–2) hasn’t fought since May of this year, when he earned a much-disputed draw against the aforementioned Gervonta Davis. Many commentators felt that Roach Jr. clearly won the fight.

Roach will aim to muzzle “Pitbull” Cruz and seems like a potential long-term threat in this division.

The Latest Boxing News

Terence Crawford's Alleged Purse For Canelo Alvarez Fight Revealed By WBC

Oscar De La Hoya Tears Into Terence Crawford For Canelo Fight WBC Payment Refusal

WBC President Responds To Terence Crawford's Scathing Belt-Stripping Criticism

Anthony Joshua Weight Reveal Could Mean Trouble For Jake Paul