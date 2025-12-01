Deontay Wilder Responds to Oleksandr Usyk Callout With Strong Statement

There is a lot of intrigue around what Oleksandr Usyk is going to do next in his boxing career. There hasn't been much activity or content from the former undisputed heavyweight champion and pound-for-pound great ever since his KO victory over Daniel Dubois in the 5th round of their July 19 bout.

While every heavyweight has been jockeying for position to be his next opponent, Usyk hadn't even conveyed whether he wanted to fight again, let alone who he was keen to match up against.

Some believe that his most likely next opponent would be Fabio Wardley after Wardley beat Joseph Parker, especially because Wardley now holds the WBO heavyweight belt. Then again, Usyk relinquished that belt because he had no interest in fighting Wardley, as becoming undisputed again doesn't seem to be his biggest interest.

Instead, Usyk wants to fight the biggest names. This is why he has expressed an openness to fighting against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jake Paul in recent months.

IMAGO / PA Images

Oleksandr Usyk Calls Deontay Wilder Out, Wilder's Team Responds

However, Usyk has conveyed that he has an active heavyweight icon and superstar in the sport in his sights next, which he asserted during a December 1 interview with Boxing King Media.

"I want to fight Deontay Wilder. I think it's interesting," Usyk said while speaking at the WBC convention in Thailand, per a video from Boxing King Media's YouTube channel.

When asked why he wants to face Wilder, Usyk said, "This is a world champion guy, this is a very famous guy, this is a strong guy. He is one of the great heavyweights of the last 10 years."

Usyk has spoken! 🗣️



He wants to fight, Deontay Wilder!



Via: @boxingkingmedia pic.twitter.com/8yiIPcGRsu — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 1, 2025

It didn't take Wilder's team to respond to this callout from Usyk, as Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports on December 1, "Usyk is a great champion. We have plans for next year, and we'd like Oleksandr Usyk to be part of them. If we receive the right offer, we would be open to that fight."

Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel on the prospect of Oleksandr Usyk vs Deontay Wilder 💬 pic.twitter.com/Z7cKa523ue — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 1, 2025

While this message was technically from Wilder's manager rather than from himself, it's obvious that he was behind this fight callout response. And this would be a huge gift for Wilder, who didn't appear close to fighting for a title before Usyk called him out in this way.

There's no question that Wilder is a heavy puncher who could potentially put Usyk's lights out. Still, the skill difference between them would likely make many boxing fans apathetic to this potential bout.

