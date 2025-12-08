Chris Algieri Outlines Why Justin Pauldo Might Get A Title Fight [Exclusive]

Justin Pauldo (20-2) closed out his 2025 campaign with a strong statement in Fresno, California—putting himself firmly in the conversation among the elite of the 130-lb division. His victory over Nike Theran headlined ProBox TV’s broadcast, serving as a fitting capstone to a productive year for the WBC No. 11-rated fighter.

Former world champion and ProBox commentator Chris Algieri says Pauldo's next fight might be a world title fight.

"I think his shot should be coming up," said Algieri," You know he has two losses in his career...he might be just vulnerable enough that one of those champions could pick him for an optional title defense and who knows he could shock the world because he does have world class skills and he showed that he's got the grit and the will to pull one out of the fire."

The 10-round lightweight contest ultimately ended after six rounds, when Theran’s corner threw in the towel. The Colombian fighter (full name: Nike David Theran Garcia) now shares an identical 20-2 record with Mr. Pauldo following the stoppage.

SURVIVED THE STORM & BROKE HIS WILL. 🌪️😤



Justin Pauldo went from surviving on wobbly legs in Round 2 to forcing a stoppage in Round 7!



He weathered the early trouble, turned up the heat, and made Nike Theran quit on the stool. A massive comeback performance in the main event… pic.twitter.com/awqIi0NmAl — ProBox TV (@ProBox_TV) November 30, 2025

Pauldo appeared to be the physically bigger man in the ring and was gradually able to impose his game plan as the fight progressed.

Pauldo Recovers After Shaky First Round

It was actually Pauldo who faced early adversity. Theran rocked him in the opening stanza, but the Florida-born fighter regained composure quickly. Pauldo focused his attack on the body, slowing Mr. Theran down with steady pressure—at one point drawing a warning from the referee for going a bit too low.

The accumulated damage proved decisive as Theran’s corner halted the fight after the sixth, awarding Pauldo a well-earned stoppage victory.

Nike Theran | IMAGO / IPA Sport

ProBox TV’s matchmaking has ensured Pauldo’s rise hasn’t come through easy fights. The “Million Dollar Man” has taken the tough route to prominence this year.

Victory Over Former World Champion

Last year, Pauldo dropped a decision to fringe contender Miguel Madueno (31-4). Instead of rebuilding against a soft touch, he immediately stepped in with Shavkat Rakhimov (17-2-1), the former IBF super featherweight champion from Tajikistan.

Rakhimov—who had previously faced JoJo Diaz, Zelfa Barrett, and Joe Cordina (a split-decision loss)—was stopped in brutal fashion, suffering a career-threatening brain bleed.

Pauldo also earned a victory in August over Tanzania’s Said Chino.

Eyes on a World Title Shot

Pauldo and his team brand him as “The Million Dollar Man,” and with momentum on his side, they hope 2026 will offer opportunities that live up to that moniker. The former WBA Continental North America Lightweight Champion appears poised for a crack at world-title contention in the near future.

