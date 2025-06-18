SI

St. Louis Cardinals Great Named Puerto Rico Manager for WBC

He will reprise his role from 2023.

Madison Williams

Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina looks on prior to the game against Mexico at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina looks on prior to the game against Mexico at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former St. Louis Cardinals star catcher Yadier Molina will reprise his role as the manager for Puerto Rico at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Molina has participated in every World Baseball Classic so far, competing in the 2006, '09, '13 and '17 tournaments, then coaching in the 2023 event. In his coaching debut at the last WBC, Puerto Rico reached the quarterfinals round. As a player, Molina was runner-up with Puerto Rico twice in '13 and '17.

Molina retired from MLB following the 2022 season after 19 years with the Cardinals. He won two World Series titles, earned 10 All-Star selections and won 9 Gold Glove awards during his tenure. He's known as one of the most impressive catchers in recent MLB history.

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor will serve as Molina's captain of Team Puerto Rico, just as he did back in 2023.

The WBC will kick off on March 5, 2026 with Puerto Rico competing in the Pool A group, consisting of Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Panama. The games will be held at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/MLB