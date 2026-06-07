Chris Billam-Smith Emerges Victorious Over Ryan Rozicki in Brutal Hometown Showdown

Chris Billam-Smith claimed an impressive stoppage victory over world title-level opposition in Ryan Rozicki last night in Bournemouth.

'The Gentleman' has been looking to get himself back to the cruiserweight title since the day he lost his against Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez, who has now had them taken from him by David Benavidez. That will make it a tougher ask for Billam-Smith to get his WBO title back, but he has certainly made a step in the right direction.

The Canadian had only been defeated once prior to this contest and 20 of his 21 victories had come by way of knockout. Rozicki was on the edge of challenging for a world title himself after a draw against Yamil Alberto Peralta for the WBC interim belt. He will now head back to the drawing board after this decisive loss against former world titlist, Billam-Smith

Chris Billam-Smith | IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

How did Billam-Smith get the win?

There was nothing gentlemanly about the way the Brit went about his business last night. It was obvious from the opening bell that Rozicki was open defensively, and Billam-Smith capitalized, landing big in the early stanzas.

But Rozicki's willingness to take punishment to give it meant he found opportunities of his own early, with the early rounds hard to call, but both men landing thunderous shots with knockout intent from the outset. Rozicki also picked up a cut above his left eye.

It looked as though the Canadian was in trouble in the third round - some sustained offense from Billam-Smith left him reeling, but his durability and toughness meant that he came back with some spiteful shots of his own.

Rozicki never looked out of the contest, but the damage sustained was building up quickly and more so one-sided than in the early rounds. There were now cuts above both eyes of Rozicki and Billam-Smith looked the fresher man.

After some more back-and-forth, the Brit unloaded a nine-shot combination on Rozicki at the end of the six rounds that would be one of the final significant acts of the fight. The Canadian bartered with his corner to let him continue, but they called an end to proceedings and retired him on his stool at the end of the seventh.

The reaction

Due to the brutal nature of the contest, neither of the fighters spoke to the media after the fight and were immediately taken to the hospital. Billam-Smith posted to social media from the hospital, thanking his hometown fans for their support.

"I have been taken to hospital but it is very precautionary," Billam-Smith said on social media. "I am absolutely fine, they are just going to do some tests but all is well.

"Thank you for your support tonight. Another unbelievable night. "Love you all, thank you so much, and see you all soon."



"I've never seen a puncher like that guy in my entire life"



Shane McGuigan with nothing but praise for both Ryan Rozicki and Chris Billam-Smith 🤝 #ZuffaBoxing07 pic.twitter.com/hWEGDnjryp — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) June 6, 2026

The broadcast, therefore, had to bring Billam-Smith's coach, Shane McGuigan, in for his reaction in the ring. The famous coach had nothing but respect for Rozicki's toughness and power, but did not relish watching the slugfest.

"I've never seen a puncher like that guy in my life," McGuigan, told Sky Sports. "Chris [Billam-Smith] has been in my gym nine years, but the power that guy possesses, oh my goodness.

"He's wide open, throwing bombs when he's getting caught with peach shots. As a friend and coach, it was horrible to sit there and watch. At the same time, he [Billam-Smith] did exactly what he had to do.

"He was patient, he was tired in there, he's been out of the ring a long time, there was certainly ring rust there. But he outlasted an extremely tough man."