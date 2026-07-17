How to Watch Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu: Date, Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Next week, the eyes of the boxing world will cast their collective eyes upon Sydney, Australia, as Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) takes on Tim Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs), headlining a seven-fight card.

What originally amounted to a catchweight eliminator will now have a specific weight class. Through continued negotiations, the 158-pound catchweight fight evolved into a 160-pound middleweight contest. Each fighter enters the fight at different points in their respective careers.

The fight marks a return for Spence, who last stepped between the ropes back in 2023. On that night, generational standout Terence Crawford finished Spence in the ninth round. Now at age 36, he does not have a long career ahead of him (he's already thinking about retirement), and the three-year layoff could end up being a forfeiture of his prime.

A win in Australia vaults him back into conversation for a title shot, either at 154 or 160 pounds, and he believes he's found a flaw in Tszyu's style that will give him the advantage he needs.

Tim Tszyu | IMAGO/AAP

Meanwhile, Tszyu, at 31, will enjoy the home crowd advantage. As a Sydney native, the crowd will reside solely in his favor. Additionally, a main-event win, and a convincing one, could open the door to a title shot. The presumably large crowd could solidify Tsyzu as someone who moves the metaphorical needle, capturing attention.

Former WBC featherweight champion Stephen Fulton (23-2, 8 KOs) will fight veteran Liam Wilson (48-11, 14 KOs) in a super featherweight bout. Fulton looks to rebound after losing his championship in his last fight, a unanimous decision loss to O'Shaquie Foster. Wilson enters the fight on a five-bout win streak, winning seven of his last eight. Foster looks to derail Fulton's hopeful renaissance.

Two-division champion Jermall Charlo (34-0, 23 KO) returns to the ring after a year's absence. He will face Koen Mazoudiern (15-4-1, 6 KO), a New South Wales native seeking the monster upset. Charlo seeks to make waves at super middleweight. A dominant performance will open doors fast.

Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu Date

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu Time

Time: 9 p.m. EST / 2 a.m. BST (Main event ringwalk approximately 12 a.m. EST)

How to Watch Spence vs Tszyu

Watch: DAZN or Prime Video PPV

Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu Location

Location: Afterpay Arena in Sydney, Australia

Errol Spence Jr vs Tim Tszyu Card

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu (Middleweight)

Stephen Fulton vs. Liam Wilson (Super Featherweight)

Jermall Charlo vs. Koen Mazoudier (Super Middleweight)

Paul Fleming vs. Ahmad Reda (Lightweight)

Paulo Aokuso vs. Luis Antonio Tejeda (Light Heavyweight for the vacant IBF Inter-Continental title)

Callum Peters vs. Ivan Ricardo Actis (Middleweight)

Tina Rahimi vs. Sacha Ryan Dryden (Featherweight)