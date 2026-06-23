Chris Eubank Jr Predicts Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Fight

The British boxing scene is unlike any other around the globe. Despite the overall lack of island size, the scene remains one of the fiercest and most competitive around the world.

With that said, the biggest fight in Great Britain still has yet to be made. Tyson Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) remain the bout to make, and it feels like it's been a decade in the making. Fans and observers have already begun to predict the winner of the proposed battle.

Chris Eubank Jr. (35-4, 25 KOs) can speak to the depth of the strength of British boxing. As a fighter with nearly 15 years of experience and two minor world titles, he can speak to the magnitude of the fight and who he believes will emerge victorious.

In no uncertain terms, Eubank delivered his prediction.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chris Eubank Jr predicts Fuy vs Joshua fight winner

"I think AJ has been a lot more disciplined than Fury has during his career, and I think he is probably in a better headspace right now mentally, probably physically too," Eubank Jr told Boxing King Media.

"I wasn't that impressed with Tyson Fury's last fight [with Arslanbek Makhmudov]." The heavyweight champion, in the view of many, offered up a lackluster effort against a fighter who lost two of his previous five fights. "I think if that fight happens, then AJ probably has the edge."

Eubank refers to Fury's unanimous decision victory over Makhmudov in April. Additionally, the discipline remark could focus on the perennial notion that Fury struggles to stay in shape. Meanwhile, Joshua always seems to either walk around or enter the ring, looking in better physical condition.

One of Joshua's advantages could be wear and tear. Fury's last four fights ended in a decision. At 40 years old and with extensive ring time, a bigger fighter like Fury will wear them. Furthermore, the losses against Oleksandr Usyk showed Fury looking a couple of steps lower, with his defense and punch trigger delayed. Like Fury, Joshua also lost back-to-back fights against the unified world heavyweight champion.

However, those fights took place in 2021 and 2022. Since then, he recorded a 5-1 record, winning three of them by way of knockout. In other words, he put the distance between himself and those losses, something that Fury cannot say, as the Makhmudov fight serves as the only buffer between him and consecutive defeats.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Image

All of the United Kingdom and the boxing world will tune in to watch the fight, if it ever happens. As mentioned, with one of the combatants entering the twilight of his career and controversey over who will promote the bout, the fight needs to occur sooner rather than later.

Boxing fans will have their fingers crossed.